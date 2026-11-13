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Retail investors pour $1.6 billion into Nvidia in 3 days: Are they buying the dip or catching a falling knife?

Retail investors pour $1.6 billion into Nvidia in 3 days: Are they buying the dip or catching a falling knife?

Retail investors have poured $1.6 billion into Nvidia shares over three trading sessions, even as the AI chipmaker faces mounting uncertainty following a leadership controversy and stock market volatility.

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Basudha Das
Basudha Das
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 6:29 PM IST
Retail investors pour $1.6 billion into Nvidia in 3 days: Are they buying the dip or catching a falling knife?The retail buying spree comes as Nvidia faces heightened scrutiny following Huang's departure and reports concerning his personal relationships.

Retail investors are doubling down on Nvidia (NVDA), purchasing approximately $1.6 billion worth of shares in just three trading days ending Wednesday, November 11, marking their largest three-day buying spree in at least 12 months.

According to market data, retail investors bought a net $590 million of Nvidia shares on Monday, followed by $730 million on Tuesday, their biggest single-day purchase since March. Another $300 million flowed into the stock on Wednesday.

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The buying frenzy comes despite significant volatility in Nvidia shares, as investors assess the implications of former CEO Jensen Huang's departure and the controversy surrounding his personal relationships.

Retail investors double down despite falling prices

Data from J.P. Morgan Equity Strategy & Quantitative Research highlights a striking divergence between Nvidia's share price and retail investor activity.

The firm's chart, updated through November 11, shows substantial positive retail buying imbalances even as Nvidia shares declined sharply in recent sessions.

The buying momentum continued into Thursday. During the first 30 minutes of trading, retail investors purchased $455 million of Nvidia shares while selling $345 million, resulting in approximately $111 million in net purchases.

MUST READ: Jensen Huang exit: Over $3 billion worth of Chinese AI projects reliant on Nvidia in peril

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This represented the largest net retail buying recorded during the opening 30 minutes of any trading session, according to the accompanying market data.

The figures suggest that individual investors remain willing to accumulate Nvidia shares despite uncertainty surrounding the company's leadership and near-term outlook.

Leveraged Nvidia ETFs attract another $465 million

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Retail enthusiasm has extended beyond direct stock purchases into leveraged exchange-traded funds.

The 2x leveraged long Nvidia ETF, NVDL, attracted $401 million in inflows over the three-day period, putting it on track for its largest weekly intake since November 2025.

Another leveraged Nvidia product, NVDU, received $64 million, potentially marking its strongest weekly inflow since February 2026.

These products seek to deliver twice Nvidia's daily share-price performance, magnifying both gains and losses.

However, daily rebalancing and market volatility can cause their longer-term returns to differ substantially from twice the stock's cumulative performance.

ALSO READ: Why Nvidia could fire Jensen Huang but Meta and Tesla cannot remove Zuckerberg, Musk -- Devina Mehra explains

Nvidia's leadership crisis adds uncertainty

The retail buying spree comes as Nvidia faces heightened scrutiny following Huang's departure and reports concerning his personal relationships.

Investors are now looking towards the company's third-quarter earnings, scheduled for next Tuesday, for clarity on its financial performance and the resilience of AI infrastructure spending.

Meanwhile, US stock futures edged higher on Friday despite Thursday's market decline. Dow futures gained 0.1%, S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%, and Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 0.1%.

Rising Treasury yields, elevated oil prices and expectations of a December interest rate hike have added to broader market uncertainty.

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Smart dip-buying or catching a falling knife?

For investors, the central question is whether Nvidia's recent weakness represents an attractive entry opportunity or signals further downside.

Strong demand for AI computing infrastructure could support Nvidia's longer-term prospects. However, leadership uncertainty, elevated valuations and broader market volatility remain important risks.

The $1.6 billion buying spree demonstrates retail investors' conviction, but heavy inflows alone cannot guarantee a recovery. Investors purchasing during a correction could benefit from a rebound, while those using leveraged products face potentially amplified losses if the decline continues.

DO READ: Nvidia's banned H800, H100 and H200 chips found at Shanghai AI facility: How did they reach China?

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Basudha Das
Basudha Das

With over 16 years of experience in the newsroom, I am currently covering personal finance, banking, financial services, and insurance sector, bullion and metals, sports, and other trending topics. When not chasing interest rates and new-age investment tools, I like to follow and cover climate change trends and environment-friendly initiatives across the world. When not at work, I spend time learning Bharatnatyam from my guru, and baking from my daughter.

Published on: Nov 13, 2026 6:29 PM IST
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