Retail investors pour $1.6 billion into Nvidia in 3 days: Are they buying the dip or catching a falling knife?

The buying frenzy comes despite significant volatility in Nvidia shares, as investors assess the implications of former CEO Jensen Huang's departure and the controversy surrounding his personal relationships.

Retail investors double down despite falling prices

Data from J.P. Morgan Equity Strategy & Quantitative Research highlights a striking divergence between Nvidia's share price and retail investor activity.

The firm's chart, updated through November 11, shows substantial positive retail buying imbalances even as Nvidia shares declined sharply in recent sessions.

The buying momentum continued into Thursday. During the first 30 minutes of trading, retail investors purchased $455 million of Nvidia shares while selling $345 million, resulting in approximately $111 million in net purchases.

MUST READ: Jensen Huang exit: Over $3 billion worth of Chinese AI projects reliant on Nvidia in peril

Advertisement

This represented the largest net retail buying recorded during the opening 30 minutes of any trading session, according to the accompanying market data.

The figures suggest that individual investors remain willing to accumulate Nvidia shares despite uncertainty surrounding the company's leadership and near-term outlook.

BREAKING: Retail investors bought +$730 million in Nvidia, $NVDA, stock on Tuesday, their largest daily purchase since March. This was preceded by +$590 million on Monday and followed by +$300 million on Wednesday. In total, retail investors bought +$1.6 billion in Nvidia shares in 3 trading days ending Wednesday, retail's largest 3-day purchase in at least 12 months. Over the same period, the 2x leveraged long Nvidia ETF, $NVDL, attracted +$401 million in inflows, putting it on track for its largest weekly intake since November 2025. The 2x leveraged long Nvidia ETF, $NVDU, attracted +$64 million, on track for its largest weekly inflow since February 2026. Meanwhile, during the first 30 minutes of Thursday’s session, retail investors bought +$455 million of $NVDA stock and sold -$345 million, bringing net purchases to +$111 million, their largest in any first 30 minutes of trading on record. Retail investors are doubling down on Nvidia. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) November 13, 2026

Leveraged Nvidia ETFs attract another $465 million

Advertisement

Retail enthusiasm has extended beyond direct stock purchases into leveraged exchange-traded funds.

The 2x leveraged long Nvidia ETF, NVDL, attracted $401 million in inflows over the three-day period, putting it on track for its largest weekly intake since November 2025.

Another leveraged Nvidia product, NVDU, received $64 million, potentially marking its strongest weekly inflow since February 2026.

These products seek to deliver twice Nvidia's daily share-price performance, magnifying both gains and losses.

However, daily rebalancing and market volatility can cause their longer-term returns to differ substantially from twice the stock's cumulative performance.

ALSO READ: Why Nvidia could fire Jensen Huang but Meta and Tesla cannot remove Zuckerberg, Musk -- Devina Mehra explains

Nvidia's leadership crisis adds uncertainty

The retail buying spree comes as Nvidia faces heightened scrutiny following Huang's departure and reports concerning his personal relationships.

Investors are now looking towards the company's third-quarter earnings, scheduled for next Tuesday, for clarity on its financial performance and the resilience of AI infrastructure spending.

Meanwhile, US stock futures edged higher on Friday despite Thursday's market decline. Dow futures gained 0.1%, S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%, and Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 0.1%.

Rising Treasury yields, elevated oil prices and expectations of a December interest rate hike have added to broader market uncertainty.

Advertisement

Smart dip-buying or catching a falling knife?

For investors, the central question is whether Nvidia's recent weakness represents an attractive entry opportunity or signals further downside.

Strong demand for AI computing infrastructure could support Nvidia's longer-term prospects. However, leadership uncertainty, elevated valuations and broader market volatility remain important risks.

The $1.6 billion buying spree demonstrates retail investors' conviction, but heavy inflows alone cannot guarantee a recovery. Investors purchasing during a correction could benefit from a rebound, while those using leveraged products face potentially amplified losses if the decline continues.

DO READ: Nvidia's banned H800, H100 and H200 chips found at Shanghai AI facility: How did they reach China?