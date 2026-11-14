FII buying at 5-year high, Nifty profits up 22% and valuations ease: Is India's bull market back?

Krishna Appala, Portfolio Manager at Capitalmind, believes three important factors are aligning in favour of Indian markets for the first time in nearly two years.

"We are seeing a possible regime shift over the last week or two. The narrative for FIIs seems to have flipped from ‘Anywhere but India’ to ‘India, the safe haven’. Too early to say if it sustains, but it is a welcome change," Appala said.

1. FIIs are returning to Indian stocks

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased ₹60,698 crore worth of Indian equities in just seven trading sessions in November, according to Appala.

This marked the highest net buying over any seven consecutive trading days since January 2021, signalling a sharp reversal in foreign investor sentiment.

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However, the bigger picture remains challenging. Capitalmind's data shows foreign investors were still net sellers of approximately ₹3.82 lakh crore in 2026, even after November's inflows.

Three signs the tide is turning our way A month ago, India was the market nobody wanted to touch. Today, looks like FIIs can’t get back in fast enough. Funny how quickly the story changes. We are seeing a possible regime shift over the last week or two. The narrative for FIIs seems to have flipped from ‘Anywhere but India’ to ‘India, the safe haven’. Too early to say if it sustains, but it is a welcome change. Let me walk you through three signs that the tide may finally be turning our way, and one global risk staring at all of us. One: The FIIs are coming back ₹60,698 Cr. That is what FPIs have bought in Indian equities in just seven trading days of November. The highest net buying over any seven consecutive trading days since January 2021. Two: The earnings are strong Q2 is almost done, and it turned out far better than anyone expected. Remember the backdrop we walked into Q2 with, crude above $100, geopolitical tension, sea routes and logistics disrupted. And still, India Inc delivered. The median revenue growth for Nifty 50 and NSE 500 stands at 17.4% and 18.6%. Median PAT at 22.3% and 20.4%, as of Nov 10th. Numbers like these, in a quarter like that, tell you something about the quality of these businesses. Three: The valuations are right The market went nowhere while earnings kept doing their job, and the result is a market that looks reasonable even after this run-up. Nifty 50 is at a one-year forward PE of around 18x (5Y median 20.8x), Nifty Midcap 150 around 25x (5Y median 30x), Nifty Smallcap 250 at 29x (5Y median 28.3x). Broadly, nothing stretched. There is no euphoria out there. If anything, there is still a fair bit of despair. Coming to our Surge India performance: Surge India was down -4.1% in Oct 2026, as compared to our primary benchmark Nifty 50 TRI at +1.9% and secondary benchmark Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 TRI at -1.8%. Surge delivered a strong Q2. The median revenue growth is at 34% YoY, and median PAT growth is at 50.4% (as of Nov 10th). Our top 3 sectors continue to be Automobiles & Components (21.7%), Capital Goods (20.5%) and Pharmaceuticals (19.7%), and we remain bullish on all three. To summarise, After two years of waiting, three things have finally turned our way at the same time, the liquidity is coming back, earnings are strong, and the valuations are still sane. None of them alone means much. Together, they are the best setup we have seen in two years. Yes, there is a global risk flashing in the background, and we are watching it closely. But you never get a clean setup with zero risk; those don’t exist. You get moments where the odds quietly turn in your favour, and this feels like one of them. @capitalmind_in @deepakshenoy @avijeet_sen @investkahakare — Krishna Appala (@iKrishnaAppala) November 13, 2026

Much of the recent buying has also been concentrated in large-cap stocks, suggesting the recovery is not yet broad-based.

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2. Corporate earnings are growing strongly

The second positive signal comes from India Inc's September-quarter earnings.

According to Capitalmind data as of November 10, median profit after tax (PAT) growth for Nifty 50 companies stood at 22.3%, while median revenue growth reached 17.4%.

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For Nifty 500 companies, median profit growth was 20.4%, against revenue growth of 18.6%.

These figures indicate that companies have maintained profitability despite elevated crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions and disruptions to global trade.

Strong earnings matter because share prices ultimately depend on how much profit businesses generate.

3. Stock valuations look more reasonable

The third encouraging factor is valuation.

The Nifty 50 currently trades at approximately 18 times its expected earnings over the next 12 months, compared with its five-year median of 20.8 times.

Similarly, the Nifty Midcap 150 trades at around 25 times forward earnings, below its historical median of 30 times.

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However, the Nifty Smallcap 250 trades at 29 times, slightly above its five-year median of 28.3 times.

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This suggests large-cap and mid-cap stocks are relatively cheaper compared with their own historical valuations, although that does not necessarily make every stock inexpensive.

Is the bull market back?

Appala believes the combination of improving liquidity, healthy earnings and reasonable valuations presents an encouraging market setup.

"After two years of waiting, three things have finally turned our way at the same time, the liquidity is coming back, earnings are strong, and the valuations are still sane," he said.

However, investors should remain cautious. Global interest rates, geopolitical developments and foreign capital movements could still trigger volatility.

For retail investors, the improving outlook supports disciplined, long-term investing rather than aggressively chasing short-term market rallies.

The three indicators suggest conditions are improving, but a sustained bull market will require continued earnings growth and consistent foreign investment.

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