Coinbase halts INR withdrawals in India amid banking outage; Unocoin, ZebPay users also face disruptions

The exchange assured customers that their funds remained secure and clarified that other banking services were functioning normally.

"Your funds are safe. INR deposits (including UPI) and bank account linking are working as usual," Coinbase said.

It added, "We’re working with the bank around the clock to restore withdrawals as soon as possible."

Several Coinbase users expressed frustration on social media, claiming they had been unable to withdraw funds for over five days.

Some urged the exchange to consider alternative banking arrangements to prevent prolonged disruptions.

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While INR withdrawals remain unavailable, customers can continue depositing funds through supported payment channels, including UPI.

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An update for Coinbase users in India INR withdrawals are temporarily unavailable due to an outage at our banking partner. The outage is affecting the bank’s payouts for all of its clients, not just Coinbase. Your funds are safe. INR deposits (including UPI) and bank account linking are working as usual. We’re working with the bank around the clock to restore withdrawals as soon as possible. We’ll post updates here. — Coinbase India (@CoinbaseIndia) November 14, 2026

Unocoin and ZebPay also report disruptions

Coinbase is not the only cryptocurrency exchange experiencing banking-related difficulties in India.

Unocoin reportedly suspended all deposits and withdrawals on November 9, 2026, without announcing a timeline for resuming operations.

Meanwhile, ZebPay informed customers on November 11 that INR withdrawals were experiencing delays because of technical problems at its banking partner.

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Unlike Coinbase and Unocoin, ZebPay's withdrawal services reportedly remain operational, although processing times have increased.

The disruptions highlight the cryptocurrency industry's dependence on banking infrastructure for converting digital assets into fiat currency.

𝐀𝐧 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐚𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐥𝐬 We understand that the recent service disruptions have caused inconvenience. We appreciate your patience and continued trust. We are undertaking upgrades across multiple components of our platform to strengthen operational resilience, improve system reliability and further enhance our security controls. 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮: - 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐬: Crypto deposits are operational; however, processing may take longer than usual while we complete the ongoing infrastructure upgrades and system checks. - 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐨 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐥𝐬: Crypto withdrawals are temporarily paused. Based on our current assessment, we are targeting Tuesday, 17 November 2026, for resumption. BSC and TRX withdrawals may take an additional day to become available. We are working towards restoring withdrawal support across all supported assets and networks. We will keep you informed of any changes to this timeline. - 𝐈𝐍𝐑 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐥𝐬: INR withdrawals are operational; however, processing is taking longer than usual due to a technical disruption at our banking partner's end. We are coordinating closely with our banking partner to resolve the delay and will keep you updated. 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 As we roll out these upgrades, some services may experience temporary interruptions or short pauses. We will communicate any planned service interruptions in advance wherever possible, so you can plan your activity accordingly. 𝐀 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 - ZebPay will never ask for your password, OTP or 2FA codes. - Trust updates only from the official ZebPay app, website and verified social media handles. We appreciate your patience as we work through these improvements and service delays. Our focus remains on providing you with a reliable experience on ZebPay. Regards Team ZebPay Advertisement November 11, 2026

Coinbase recently expanded India operations

The outage comes just months after Coinbase strengthened its presence in India.

In June 2026, Coinbase Global introduced direct INR deposits and withdrawals alongside spot and perpetual futures trading services.

The company integrated with India's banking network through the Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), allowing customers to transfer funds directly between bank accounts and the exchange.

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The initiative aimed to reduce dependence on peer-to-peer transactions and third-party intermediaries.

Coinbase also registered with India's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND), strengthening its compliance framework.

Regulatory concerns persist

The disruptions come amid continued regulatory caution surrounding cryptocurrencies in India.

In June, RBI deputy governors warned financial institutions about risks associated with virtual digital assets and discouraged direct exposure to cryptocurrency businesses.

India currently taxes gains from virtual digital assets at 30%, alongside a 1% tax deducted at source on applicable transactions.

For investors, the latest outages underscore the importance of reliable banking access, particularly when converting cryptocurrency holdings into rupees.

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