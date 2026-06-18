Force Motors rolls out 200,000th Mercedes-Benz engine, marks major manufacturing milestone

Force Motors has rolled out its 200,000th Mercedes-Benz engine from its Chakan manufacturing facility in Pune, marking a significant milestone in its nearly three-decade-long engine manufacturing partnership with the German luxury carmaker.

The milestone engine, a six-cylinder M256 powertrain, has been fitted into a Mercedes-Benz GLS 450. The partnership between Force Motors and Mercedes-Benz in engine manufacturing began in 1997 and has since expanded to include the production of engines and axles for all Mercedes-Benz cars and SUVs manufactured in India.

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The event was attended by senior executives from both companies, including Prasan Firodia, Managing Director of Force Motors, and members of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG -- Dr. Joerg Burzer, Chief Technology Officer for Development & Procurement; Michael Schiebe, responsible for Production, Quality and Supply Chain Management; and Mathias Geisen, responsible for Sales & Customer Experience. Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Santosh Iyer was also present.

Commenting on the achievement, Firodia said the milestone reflects the strength of a long-standing partnership built on trust, precision engineering and manufacturing excellence. He noted that the Chakan facility was purpose-built to meet Mercedes-Benz’s global standards and that every engine produced there represents Force Motors’ commitment to quality and operational excellence.

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The company described the relationship as one of the most notable examples of Indo-German industrial collaboration in the automotive sector, highlighting Force Motors’ role in delivering German-quality engineering from India under the government’s Make in India initiative.

Force Motors currently manufactures and tests engines for all Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicles produced in India. The company also builds engines for BMW’s locally manufactured vehicles at its Chennai facility.