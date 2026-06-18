Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani, Dolly Khanna and Raamdeo Agrawal are among individual shareholders of NSE, draft prospectus filed by NSE with the market regulator SEBI suggests.

Ace investor Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani held 78,16,880 shares or 1.56 per cent stake in NSE and was the thirteenth biggest shareholder in the stock exchange, as of last count. Another known investor Dolly Khanna owned 3,00,000 shares or 0.06 per cent stake in NSE. MOFSL's Raamdeo Ramgopal Agrawal and Motilal Gopilal Oswal held 8,00,000 shares or 0.03 per cent stake each in NSE, data showed.

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Siddharth Balachandran, who is the largest individual shareholder at BSE owning 82,08,000 shares or 2.01 per cent stake in the second-largest exchange, is also an investor at NSE. He holds 93,15,000 shares or 0.38 per cent stake in NSE. Vanaja Sundar Iyer, an investor, held 44,00,000 shares or 0.18 per cent stake in NSE.

Among other individuals, Sunil Kant Munjal of Hero Enterprise held 20,40,500 shares or 0.41 per cent stake in NSE. S Gopalakrishnan owned 18,85,719 shares or 0.38 per cent stake in the exchange. Manish Balkishan Chokhani held 6,25,000 shares or 0.03 per cent stake while Kalpana Ramesh Damani held 5,00,000 shares or 0.02 per cent. The list also included Ignatius Navil Noronha, who is CEO at RK Damani's Avenue Supermarts Ltd (Dmart). Noronha owned 3 lakh shares or a 0.12 per cent stake in NSE, draft papers suggested.

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The NSE IPO is likely to be India's largest-ever public issue, with an estimated issue size of around Rs 30,000 crore. Individuals, who are participating as selling shareholders in the NSE offer for sale, included namely Amit Kumar Lohia (25,000 shares), Rajiv Bolla (7,500 shares), Shaik Samdani Basha (1,000 shares) and Mahesh Gupta (500 shares). A total of 31 resident individuals held nominal share capital in excess of Rs 2 lakhs in NSE as of March 31, 2026.

Overall, data showed SBI is looking to offload 2,47,50,000 equity shares, while BOB intends to sell up to 1,09,86,250 shares. GIC RE plans to offload up to 1,06,58,000 shares, while The New India Assurance Company Ltd is looking to sell up to 1,05,00,000 shares. Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited, promoted by IFCI, will be selling up to 10,890,000 shares.

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Data showed SBI held 7,98,47,050 shares or 3.23 per cent stake in NSE so far. Besides, SBI Capital Markets Limited, an associate of SBI, held 10,72,50,000 shares or 4.33 per cent stake in NSE. The New India Assurance Company Ltd, on the other hand, owned 3,52,00,000 shares or 1.42 per cent stake in the largest stock exchange.According to the draft papers, the NSE IPO will be an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 14.89 crore shares with a face value of Rs 1 each, which will account for nearly 6 per cent of paid-up capital of NSE.

Other selling shareholders include MS Strategic (Mauritius) Ltd, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Aranda Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd, National Insurance Limited and United India Insurance Company Limited.