Business Today
Auto
Force Motors unveils new 5-door, 3-door Force Gurkha; check booking, delivery details

Force Motors, the leading van manufacturer in India, has launched new 3-door and 5-door variants of the Force Gurkha. This launch marks another milestone for Force Motors in delivering vehicles that combine performance with comfort and safety.

Force Gurkha 5-door, 3-door revealed Force Gurkha 5-door, 3-door revealed

Force Motors has announced the new 3-door and 5-door variants of the Force Gurkha. The latest models boast a 2.6-liter turbocharged diesel engine with 140 horsepower and 320 Nm of torque. The vehicles also offer different driving modes including Eco and Power. The Gurkha competes with the likes of Mahindra Thar in the Indian market, which is also expected to unveil its 5-door variant soon.

The interior is equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a digital instrument cluster. The vehicles provide captain seats, high ground clearance, and advanced suspension.

Safety features include dual airbags, ABS, and EBD. The new Gurkha models maintain the company's rugged design inspired by the Gelandewagen.

Force Gurkha 5-door SUV
Bookings can be made at the nearest dealership, with pricing details to be announced in the first week of May and deliveries starting mid-May.

Force Motors' Managing Director, Prasan Firodia, stated that the new Gurkha is designed to handle diverse Indian terrains, making it suitable for both daily commutes and adventurous travels. Firodia said, “India’s diverse geography offers innumerable opportunities to explore and experience, from snow-capped peaks to deserts, scenic coastlines, tropical rainforests, wildlife sanctuaries, and ancient architectural heritage sites. The 2024 Force Gurkha is a unique vehicle that is equally comfortable doing daily commutes, highway drives, and overlanding across the country”

Published on: Apr 29, 2024, 1:46 PM IST
