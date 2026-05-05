The month of May has already seen a bevy of car launches from BMW M440i Convertible to a new variant of the Tata Curvv.ev. There are many more launches and price reveals left for the month. Here is a list of car launches one should look out for in May.

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Honda ZR-V

Japanese carmaker Honda is re-entering the premium sport utility vehicle (SUV) space in India, years after it discontinued the CRV in the Indian market. The Honda ZR-V is expected to be launched in India as a completely built unit (CBU) import with a price tag of over Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). The ZR-V, Honda’s flagship SUV for India, will compete with Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, Skoda Kodiaq, and Jeep Meridian among others. The SUV is expected to come with a 2-litre petrol-hybrid engine.

Honda City facelift 2026

Alongside the ZRV, Honda Cars India is also looking to launch the 2026 facelift of its mid-size sedan, the Honda City. This comes four years after the company launched the Honda City Hybrid (e:HEV) in 2022. The new Honda City is expected to have minor changes such as bumpers, headlights, DRLs, tail lights and some features. There is no change expected in performance.

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Sierra EV

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is expected to launch the Sierra EV in May, positioning it below the premium Harrier EV in the carmaker’s electric portfolio. The Sierra EV will compete with Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, Hyundai Creta, VinFast VF6, Mahindra BE6, Windsor EV and Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s upcoming Ebella EV. The Sierra EV is expected to be launched in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

Even though Toyota’s maiden EV, the Urban Cruiser Ebella, was first unveiled on January 20, 2026, the Japanese automaker has yet to reveal its prices. The Ebella, which is manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Hansalpur plant in Gujarat, is expected to be priced in the same range as the e-Vitara. Toyota’s Ebella, a rebadged version of Maruti’s e-Vitara, comes in two battery pack options: 49.1 kilowatt-hour and 61.3 kWh. The top trim offers a maximum range of 543km on single charge, just like the e-Vitara.

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MG Majestor

JSW MG Motor India, which unveiled the MG Majestor earlier this year, is set to announce prices in May. The Toyota Fortuner rival is powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine delivering 215.5 PS and 478.5 Nm of torque, mated to a 8-speed automatic transmission in both 2WD and 4WD configurations. The Majestor comes with 219 mm ground clearance and an 810 mm water wading capability. The Majestor, which also offers Level 2 ADAS, is expected to be priced between Rs 39 lakh and Rs 45 lakh.