Jio Financial, Inox Wind, Indus Towers: How to trade these stocks? Expert strategy | Daily Calls on BTTV

Shares of Jio Financial Services, Inox Wind and Indus Towers featured on the 'Daily Calls' show on BTTV on May 5, 2026. Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Equities Research Analyst at YES Securities replied to queries on these stocks.

Jio Financial Services

A caller Aarti Jain had a query on the outlook of the Jio Financial Services stock.

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Shukla said the stock has seen a breakout at the level of Rs 248-Rs 250 and has retraced to these levels. Expectations are on the upside. The stock is trading above the bullish crossover of 30 day and 50 day SMA levels. He advised to 'Buy' with a stop loss of Rs 235 on the downside. Resistance is at Rs 260. The stock can be bought for a price target of Rs 275 to Rs 280 zone.

Indus Towers, Inox Wind

Another caller Satya asked about the prospects of both Indus Towers and Inox Wind shares.

Shukla said Inox Wind was a better pick among the two. Recently, the green energy stock has seen consolidation breakout from the level of Rs 102. If it holds levels of Rs 95 on the downside, one can see upside to the level of Rs 115 to Rs 120. The stock can be bought at the current level.

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On the other hand, Shukla said Indus Tower stock has seen a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern yesterday. Now prices are going to fall below the 200 SMA prices at Rs 399. If the stock slips below Rs 399, it can fall to Rs 385 to Rs 380 zone. It should be avoided.

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