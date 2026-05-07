From loans to FASTag: How Cars24 wants to control your entire car journey

Used car platform Cars24 has reported its first profitable quarter, but the bigger story may lie beyond profits. The company is increasingly positioning itself as a full-stack platform designed to manage the entire vehicle ownership journey for Indian consumers.

The Gurugram based firm reported an adjusted EBITDA profit of ₹20 crore in Q4 FY26 the first profitable quarter in its history. For H2 FY26, adjusted net revenue rose 37% year-on-year to ₹760 crore, while losses narrowed by 83%.

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Alongside the financial milestone, Cars24 outlined a broader strategy focused on financing, insurance, FASTag services, compliance, documentation, servicing and resale support areas traditionally handled by fragmented offline players.

The shift reflects a changing used-car market in India, where buyers increasingly want convenience, trust and post-purchase support rather than just a one-time transaction.

“Buying a car is not the moment of certainty, it is the beginning of responsibility,” the company said, highlighting how ownership-related stress often begins after purchase.

Cars24 says over 3.8 crore users engage with its platforms every month for services ranging from insurance renewals to vehicle history checks. Nearly one in 10 vehicle owners in India now interacts with the platform in some form, according to the company.

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The company also highlighted the rise of first-time car buyers, saying three out of four retail buyers on its platform are purchasing their first car. Rising new-car prices and easier financing are pushing more consumers toward organised used-car platforms.

Cars24’s growth was supported by strong expansion across businesses. Retail GMV rose 35% year-on-year, while loan disbursals grew 57% to ₹1,789 crore. Its vehicle ownership services business expanded 11-fold year-on-year.

Founder Vikram Chopra said the company’s focus is to remain connected with consumers beyond the point of purchase through insurance, financing, FASTag, compliance and resale services.