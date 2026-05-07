Answering the viewers/investors queries at Daily Calls on Business Today Television (BTTV), Ruchit Jain, Head of Technical Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (INH000000412) shared his views on select defence and capital goods stocks.

A viewer names G Venkatesh Rao from Hyderabad requested long-term views on Hitachi Energy India Ltd and MTAR Technologies Ltd. He holds the five shares of Hitachi Energy at Rs 31,000 per share, while he held 13 shares of MTAR Tech bought at Rs 4,015 per share.

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Answering his query, Jain said that the momentum and trend remains positive for both the counters, delivering multibagger returns to the investors. However, he said that the stock may not replicate the same performance in the longer run and may see time-wise correction on consolidation in coming phase.

Jain suggested to hold these stocks for longer term but advised period review to book profit or not at the higher levels. However, he did not provide any levels for both the stocks.

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Daily Calls answers your specific stock queries LIVE on the program, wherein top market experts guide you on your stock related questions. You can gain invaluable insights and clarity on your market queries through our live sessions featuring expert analysts.



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