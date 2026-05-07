Andhra Pradesh gets new ₹2,200-crore Royal Enfield manufacturing facility

Andhra Pradesh is set to get a new Royal Enfield manufacturing facility and vendor park, with Eicher Motors planning to invest ₹2,200 crore at Satyavedu in Tirupati district. This will be the company's first major expansion outside Tamil Nadu.

The proposal was approved by the State Investment Promotion Board, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The project is expected to strengthen the state's automobile manufacturing ecosystem and create around 5,000 direct and indirect jobs.

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Guess who’s coming to AP? pic.twitter.com/6JvNA15DXS — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) May 7, 2026

In an official press release, the state government said Royal Enfield's decision to invest ₹2,200 crore reflects Andhra Pradesh's strong industrial ecosystem, robust infrastructure and investor-friendly policies.

The government has allocated land for the project across Vanelluru and Rallakuppam villages in Satyavedu mandal, near the Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu border. The facility is expected to add nearly 9 lakh units to Royal Enfield's manufacturing capacity and enhance India's position as a global premium motorcycle manufacturing hub.

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The project will include a dedicated vendor park to bring the company's supplier ecosystem to Andhra Pradesh and speed up the development of an automobile manufacturing cluster. The first phase is targeted for completion by 2029, with the second phase expected by 2032.

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Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh said the government is focusing on attracting large-scale investments in mobility, electronics, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing through infrastructure support and policy-driven industrial growth. He added that the Royal Enfield project would accelerate industrial development in southern Andhra Pradesh and reinforce the state's position as a preferred destination for manufacturing investments.

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