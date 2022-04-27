Govt asks EV companies to not sell non-compliant vehicles: Sources

In a meeting with electric vehicle manufacturers, Union Road Transport and Highways Secretary Giridhar Aramane asked EV players to be proactive in recalling faulty vehicles or face consequences for delay in recalling or hiding fire incidents.

Sources have also told Business Today TV that EV players were instructed to not sell any non-compliant vehicle in the market. “The companies should not allow unsafe vehicles which do not follow safety standards to enter the market”, a government official added.

Such companies were also told to undertake thorough internal investigation and root cause analysis. The companies have been asked to submit Standard Operating Procedures and testing norms for quality checks to the ministry, sources present in the meeting said.

Sources further added that Aramane lashed out at EV players for not coming upfront and undertaking measures. It was with Ministry's intervention that some companies issued a recall.

Aramane is said to read out the provisions of the central motor vehicle rules where the government is empowered to take strict action against manufacturers for not following safety standards and causing harm to public and property.

Earlier, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had said “several mishaps involving electric two wheelers have come to light in last two months. It is most unfortunate that some people have lost their lives and several have been injured in these incidents. We have constituted an expert committee to enquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps.”

The minister had also said the government would issue quality-centric guidelines for electric vehicles. “If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered”, he had said, also advising companies to “take advance action to recall all defective batches of vehicles immediately”.

So far, Ola Electric has recalled over 1400 electric scooters, while Pure EV has recalled 2,000 units of its ETrance+ and EPluto 7G scooters, while Okinawa Autotech has recalled 3215 scooters.