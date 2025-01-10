Govt may look at unified interface for EV charging infrastructure: Mercedes Benz MD & CEO Santosh Iyer

Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, has emphasized the need for the government to focus on the democratisation of charging infrastructure and maintain stable taxation to boost the automotive sector.

Speaking to Business Today TV, Iyer stressed that a unified interface for charging infrastructure could significantly enhance the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across the country. He urged the government to avoid altering taxes, allowing the industry to stabilize and encouraging a resurgence in demand.

"Stability in taxation is crucial for the industry's recovery. It's essential to get consumer sentiment back on track and stimulate demand," Iyer remarked. He highlighted the importance of government support through clear signals on decarbonization, which could further propel the automotive sector's growth.

In addition to these policy recommendations, Iyer shared that Mercedes-Benz India has achieved over 30% of its sales from top-end vehicles, reflecting strong consumer interest in luxury cars. To cater to this growing demand, the company plans to transform its current facilities into luxury boutique formats.

Despite geopolitical headwinds and the negative impact of the dollar-to-rupee exchange rate, Iyer is optimistic about the future, anticipating 2025 to be another record-breaking year for Mercedes-Benz India. The stability of the euro has been a favorable factor in navigating these challenges, he added.

Mercedes-Benz India is planning to introduce eight new products in CY2025. Of the eight new launches, the company will launch its much-awaited model AMG GLE 53 Coupe by Q2 of 2025. The German automobile manufacturer plans to invest Rs 450 crore in India over the next three years. As part of its expansion plan, the company will have 20 new touchpoints by the end of 2025. Of these, 18 are getting upgraded in Q1 of 2025, he further added.