Mercedes-Benz India to launch 8 new products in 2025

German automobile manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India said on Thursday that it is planning to introduce eight new products in CY2025. “The roadmap for 2025 is clear. We will focus on our product portfolio... and increase our luxury touch points across India,” says Santosh Iyer, MD, Mercedes-Benz India.

Of the eight new launches, the company will launch its much-awaited model AMG GLE 53 Coupe by Q2 of 2025. The German automobile manufacturer plans to invest Rs 450 crore in India over the next three years. As part of its expansion plan, the company will have 20 new touchpoints by the end of 2025. Of these, 18 are getting upgraded in Q1 of 2025.

In 2024, the company registered its highest-ever sales, with 19,565 units sold in the domestic market, marking a 12.4% year-on-year growth. “It is truly a historic moment because we always had the best quarter. All four quarters were really strong,” says Iyer.

According to Iyer, both the luxury car market as well as Mercedes-Benz India grew by 9% in calendar year 2024. “When you look at the second half of the year, it was not as strong. The market grew by 3% we grew by 16%,” Iyer said. He also said that one in every two German luxury cars sold in India was Mercedes-Benz.

“The strong growth in H2 was possible due to the long-wheelbase E-class, the new launches in our electric car portfolio,” says Iyer. The EV share of Mercedes-Benz India’s overall car portfolio has exceeded 6%, representing a 94% year-on-year growth in penetration.

In 2024, Mercedes-Benz India's biggest growth came from the Top-End Vehicles category. According to Iyer, one out of every four Mercedes-Benz cars sold in India was a Top-End Vehicle. The company has witnessed 30% year-on-year growth in this segment. “This also shows and reflects in a lot of ways the growing maturity of the luxury car market in India,” Iyer said.

Notably, the company also launched its highly anticipated Electric G Wagon G580 in Edition one specification at Rs 3 crore. The deliveries would take place between the months of October and December this year.