Hero MotoCorp to increase price of Harley Davidson X440 from August 4: Check details about deliveries, booking amount

Hero MotoCorp has announced the new pricing of the Harley Davidson X440 that was launched last month. The company has replaced the introductory price with a new price that is Rs 10,500 more expensive compared to the launch price.

After the price hike, Harley-Davidson X440 will start from Rs 2,39,500 onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi). Hero MotoCorp has confirmed that the price increase of Rs 10,500 will apply to all the variants. Harley-Davidson X440 will be available at the current introductory price of Rs 2,29,000, till August 3.

Customers can book the bike online, by visiting the company's official page with a booking amount of Rs 5000.

Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “Since the time of its launch, Harley-Davidson X440 has created a significant excitement in the industry. We had launched this at introductory price of INR 2,29,000. We are now announcing the new price that will be applicable for next window of online bookings. Current online booking window with introductory price closes on 3rd August.”

Hero MotoCorp has also confirmed that it is increasing the production capacity in response to high demand. They will begin producing the Harley-Davidson X440 in September at their Garden Factory in Neemrana, Rajasthan, India. Customer deliveries will start in October 2023, based on booking dates.

The Harley-Davidson X440 embodies the iconic Harley-Davidson brand with its impressive road presence, unique design, all-metal body, and powerful engine. It offers a great riding experience, being nimble and agile in traffic while remaining sturdy and comfortable on rough terrain.

