Hero MotoCorp launches India's first BS-VI motorcycle Splendor iSmart at Rs 64,900

India's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday launched its first BS-VI emission norm compliant product - Splendor iSmart - at Rs 64,900.

The launch comes exactly one week before estranged partner and arch rival Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is expected to launch a BS-VI compliant version of its mobike CB Shine. Honda did pip Hero in launching India's first BS-VI compliant two wheeler - Activa 125 - back in September this year.

Now equipped with a Fuel Injection engine, Hero claimed the new Splendor iSmart delivers an added punch with its higher torque, at a higher fuel efficiency. The 110cc BS-VI Compliant Fuel Injection engine delivers a maximum power output of 9 BHP @ 7500 RPM and an enhanced torque on demand of 9.89 NM at 5500 RPM.

Retail sales of the new Hero Splendor iSmart is expected to commence in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) within the next few days. It will gradually be available across the country over the next few weeks. BS-VI emission norms that will put the domestic automobile industry almost at par with the world, comes into effect officially from April 1, 2020.

"The Splendor iSmart is a clear testimony to the immense progress we have made in scaling up our in-house R&D capabilities in a short span of time. This is the first BS-VI compliant motorcycle homologated in the country with a new engine family, and a new chassis design, completely designed and developed at our Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur," said Malo Le Masson, Head - Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp. "Conforming to stringent BS-VI emission norms, while improving the performance capabilities, style quotient and riding experience of the motorcycle is a remarkable feat. All these, under the successful Splendor franchise provide a highly appealing proposition for the customers. This marks the commencement of the transition of our product range to BS-VI norms."

Splendor has been India's largest selling motorcycle brand for over two decades now. It was overtaken by the Activa scooter as the country's overall largest selling two-wheeler in 2017. The BS-VI compliant Splendor iSmart is about Rs 7,500 more expensive than the regular BS-IV variant that is being sold in the market right now.

"The launch plan for our BS-VI products has been strategically developed keeping in mind the interest of our customers and the demographic dynamics of the market. The Splendor iSmart will be made available in a phased manner across the country as we steadily ramp-up production," said Sanjay Bhan, Head - Sales, After Sales and Parts, Hero MotoCorp. "The price of this motorcycle is a directional guidance of the price points of our upcoming BS-VI vehicles, which will be launched sequentially in the coming months. We will be rolling-out an exciting multimedia campaign for the new Splendor iSmart BS-VI to connect with our customers."

