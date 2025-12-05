In a major disruption for travellers, IndiGo has cancelled all its flights at Delhi airport until midnight, with a total of 235 flights affected. The sudden decision to ground all flights at one of India’s busiest airports has left hundreds of passengers stranded.

According to sources, the massive cancellation comes amid ongoing operational challenges for the airline. Over 220 flights were already cancelled earlier in the day, and now, the latest update confirms that all remaining IndiGo flights at Delhi airport have been called off for the rest of the day.

This is part of a broader disruption that has affected multiple airports across India, with more than 400 IndiGo flights cancelled overall. In addition to Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad have also seen significant cancellations, exacerbating the difficulties for passengers.

The airline has been grappling with operational setbacks, including issues related to cabin crew shortages and other logistical problems. As the situation worsens, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are closely monitoring the situation.

IndiGo has assured the DGCA that it expects to stabilise its operations by February 10, 2026. However, with the situation worsening, many passengers are left uncertain about the immediate future of their travel plans.