All IndiGo flights departing from Delhi airport cancelled till midnight, 235 flights affected

Over 220 flights were already cancelled earlier in the day, and now, the latest update confirms that all remaining IndiGo flights at Delhi airport have been called off for the rest of the day

Amit Bhardwaj and Business Today Desk
  • Updated Dec 5, 2025 11:42 AM IST
IndiGo chaos: 235 flights cancelled at Delhi airport, disruptions continue across India

In a major disruption for travellers, IndiGo has cancelled all its flights at Delhi airport until midnight, with a total of 235 flights affected. The sudden decision to ground all flights at one of India’s busiest airports has left hundreds of passengers stranded.

According to sources, the massive cancellation comes amid ongoing operational challenges for the airline. Over 220 flights were already cancelled earlier in the day, and now, the latest update confirms that all remaining IndiGo flights at Delhi airport have been called off for the rest of the day.

This is part of a broader disruption that has affected multiple airports across India, with more than 400 IndiGo flights cancelled overall. In addition to Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad have also seen significant cancellations, exacerbating the difficulties for passengers.

The airline has been grappling with operational setbacks, including issues related to cabin crew shortages and other logistical problems. As the situation worsens, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are closely monitoring the situation.

IndiGo has assured the DGCA that it expects to stabilise its operations by February 10, 2026. However, with the situation worsening, many passengers are left uncertain about the immediate future of their travel plans.

Published on: Dec 5, 2025 11:25 AM IST
