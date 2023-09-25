scorecardresearch
Business Today
Auto
Hero MotoCorp to increase prices of Karizma XMR; check details

The Hero Karizma XMR boasts the highest torque output. It is equipped with a 210cc Liquid Cooled DOHC Engine, a 6-speed transmission featuring Slip and Assist Clutch, and Dual Channel ABS.

Karizma XMR to get expensive Karizma XMR to get expensive
SUMMARY
  • The Hero Karizma XMR boasts the highest torque output
  • It is equipped with a 210cc Liquid Cooled DOHC Engine, a 6-speed transmission
  • The new Karizma XMR incorporates some segment-first features like adjustable windshield

Hero MotoCorp, the world's leading manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has revealed an impending price increase for the popular Karizma XMR model. As of October 1, the new price for the Hero Karizma XMR will start at Rs 1,79,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, the current introductory price of Rs 1,72,900 will be available for customers until midnight on September 30, 2023. To secure this offer, interested buyers can make bookings at any Hero MotoCorp dealership across the country or online at www.heromotocorp.com. A booking amount of Rs 3,000 is required. The current booking window will close at Midnight on September 30, and the date for the new booking window, featuring the revised price, will be announced later.

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer (India Business Unit), Hero MotoCorp, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The new Karizma XMR has already created a lot of excitement among customers. The response has been great, and this is a true testament to the trust that our customers have placed in this iconic legend. The production for the new Karizma has already started, and we will soon commence the deliveries. We are confident of offering an exceptional riding experience to the customers this festive season."

The Hero Karizma XMR boasts the highest torque output. It is equipped with a 210cc Liquid Cooled DOHC Engine, a 6-speed transmission featuring Slip and Assist Clutch, and Dual Channel ABS.

The new Karizma XMR incorporates advanced features, including a segment-first adjustable windshield, Intelligent Illumination Headlamp, and Turn-By-Turn navigation, ensuring an unparalleled motorcycling experience.

This price adjustment signals Hero MotoCorp's commitment to providing quality motorcycles while catering to the evolving demands of the market.

Model Variant Old Price (Ex-showroom, Delhi) New Price (Ex-showroom, Delhi)
Hero Karizma XMR Rs 1,72,900 Rs 1,79,900

Published on: Sep 25, 2023, 1:17 PM IST
