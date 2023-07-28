Hero MotoCorp to manufacture, assemble, and sell electric two-wheelers from Zero Motorcycles in India

Motorcycle manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has announced a significant partnership with Zero Motorcycles, a leading American electric motorcycle manufacturer. The partnership aims to accelerate the transition of electric mobility in India and across global markets.



As part of this collaboration, Hero MotoCorp plans to manufacture, assemble, and sell Zero Motorcycles' electric vehicles (EVs) in India. This move comes as India's EV market is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 90 per cent to reach $150 billion by 2030. The Economic Survey 2023 also predicts that India's domestic electric vehicle market will see a 49 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2022 and 2030, with 10 million annual sales by 2030.



Hero MotoCorp entered the Indian EV market with the Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro electric scooters. These scooters are aimed at the premium scooter market in India. The Vida V1 Pro costs Rs 1,25,900 (ex-showroom) and has a claimed real-world range of 110 km per charge.



Zero Motorcycles, founded in 2006 by former NASA engineer Neal Saiki, is known for its expertise in building electric two-wheelers. The company offers a wide range of products like street bikes, dual-sport machines, and adventure bikes. With Hero MotoCorp's robust manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, and distribution capabilities, Zero's bikes will not only be launched in India but will also be manufactured here.



Zero Motorcycles offers an impressive range of street and dirt bikes. The company's lineup includes five street bikes: the SR/S, SR/F, SR, S, and FXE, and four dual-sport machines: the DSR/X, DSR, DS, and FX. Additionally, Zero Motorcycles has recently introduced an all-new adventure bike, the DSR/X.



The price range of Zero Motorcycles' electric bikes is between $13,000 and $24,000.



“This partnership will allow us to marry Zero’s world-class expertise in developing powertrains and electric motorcycles with our manufacturing and distribution capabilities. We will be bringing the Zero portfolio into India, increasing access for the Indian consumer to the best of international clean mobility options,” the company said in a press note.



The collaboration comes at a time when recent subsidy reductions have put a damper on electric scooter sales, causing manufacturers to innovate their pricing strategies and explore new financial schemes.



Earlier this month, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson launched their co-developed premium motorcycle - X440 - for India. With this, X440 becomes the first premium motorcycle to be introduced under the agreement between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp to close Harley-Davidson X440 online booking window on August 3