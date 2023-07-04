scorecardresearch
Hero MotoCorp to open Harley-Davidson X440 bookings today with token amount of Rs 5,000; check details

Hero MotoCorp will open the bookings for its first co-developed premium motorcycle with the American motorcycle-maker, Harley-Davidson. The Harley-Davidson X440 is now available for booking starting from 4:40 pm onwards. 

To book the Harley-Davidson X440, buyers can make their bookings online by visiting www.Harley-Davidsonx440.com with a booking amount of Rs 5,000. Alternatively, customers can also reserve the motorcycle at any Harley-Davidson dealership or select Hero MotoCorp outlets across the country.

The Harley-Davidson X440 is available in three variants - Denim, Vivid, and S, with an introductory price of Rs 2,29,000/- (Denim), Rs 2,49,000/- (Vivid), and Rs 2,69,000/- (S) respectively. Deliveries of the motorcycle will commence from October 2023 onwards.

The Harley-Davidson X440 was unveiled on July 3, 2023. The Harley-Davidson X440 entered the highly competitive 440cc segment in India. The bike has been co-developed at the Hero CIT. The motorcycle will be manufactured at the Garden Factory in Neemrana, located in Rajasthan.

Published on: Jul 04, 2023, 2:28 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
