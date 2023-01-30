Hero MotoCorp’s 110cc scooter Xoom unveiled in India; Check price, features and more

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, unveiled the new 110cc scooter – Xoom in three variants – Sheet Drum, Cast Drum and Cast Disc. The scooter is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at a starting price of Rs 68,599 (LX -Sheet Drum), Rs 71,799 (VX - Cast Drum) and Rs 76,699 (ZX - Cast Drum).



In terms of features, Xoom comes with a BS-VI compliant engine producing a maximum power output of 8.05 BHP @ 7250 RPM and torque of 8.7 Nm @ 5750 RPM.It is also equipped with a Digital Speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity and Side-Stand Engine-cut-off.It is launched in three variants – Sheet Drum, Cast Drum and Cast Disc.



In terms of design, the Hero Xoom comes with a radical new futuristic design language. Nimble and agile in traffic, yet robust over rough terrain. The company says that the scooty looks extremely sporty, yet mature and comfortable. It also comes with LED Projector Headlamp, LED Tail Lamps, and “HiCL-Hero intelligent cornering light.”



“The signature H position head and tail lamps ensure distinct character, uniform illumination and enhanced rider safety. Bigger and Wider Tyres, Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, Integrated Rear grip add to the distinct character of the scooter,” the company said in a press note.



In addition, the scooty comes with the full digital speedometer with Bluetooth Connectivity provides call (Caller ID) and SMS updates, and key alerts, such as Low Fuel Indicator, (RTMI), Phone Battery etc. Other features such as the Side Stand Engine Cut Off, Boot Light and Mobile Charger in the front glove box are also available.



The Hero Xoom is available in five color options. While the Sheet Drum variant is available in Polestar Blue, the Cast Drum variant is available in Polestar Blue, Black & Pearl Silver White. The Cast Disc variant is available in Polestar Blue, Black, Sports Red and Matt Abrax Orange color schemes.



Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “Over the years, Hero MotoCorp has introduced iconic brands that have captivated the nation and continue to enjoy a strong consumer connect. With the unmatched style and performance of Hero Xoom, we are turning a new leaf in our journey to redefine the scooter segment. The new Hero XOOM is an outcome of our deep understanding of the needs of young India & our commitment to introduce future-oriented technologies which will help strengthen our scooter portfolio. The ones who are looking for an exciting ride, and are at the forefront of innovation will definitely be drawn to the dynamic character of the Hero Xoom.”

