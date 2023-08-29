Hero MotoCorp's CEO Niranjan Gupta's bold strategy for the company: EV expansion and market resurgence

Hero MotoCorp, is all set to reassert its dominance in the market with a well-defined strategy, as shared by Niranjan Gupta, the company's CEO. In an interview with Business Today TV, Gupta delved into the various aspects of their approach, shedding light on their plans for the future.

The company today launched the Karizma XMR at an introductory price of Rs 1.72 lakhs.

Gupta highlighted that the company has allocated an annual capex budget of Rs 1000 crore. This capital expenditure will be primarily directed towards bolstering their premium and electric vehicle (EV) offerings. Addressing concerns of potential cannibalization with new launches, Gupta expressed confidence that their diversified lineup will avoid such pitfalls.

A key highlight of Hero MotoCorp's strategy is their frequent product launches, scheduled every 3 to 4 quarters. This strategy aims to keep the brand fresh and enticing for consumers, fostering sustained interest and loyalty. Gupta also dismissed worries about monsoons significantly affecting their business, asserting that the company is well-prepared to navigate any potential challenges.

In the face of inflationary pressures, Gupta remains optimistic about the demand side of their business. He emphasized that these inflationary pressures are likely to be temporary and that the company is not unduly concerned about their impact on customer demand.

Hero MotoCorp's renewed focus on market share and growth is evident as they aim to recover lost ground. Gupta revealed that the company is targeting a market share recovery in the competitive 125 cc segment within 4 to 8 quarters. This resurgence is attributed to their sensible margin strategy that has already borne fruit, repairing margins and positioning them for growth.

The company's commitment to electric mobility is underscored by their ambitious plan to expand into 100 cities with EV offerings by the end of the year. Gupta highlighted that these products will cater to the entry-level market, making electric mobility accessible to a wider audience.

Hero MotoCorp's CEO Niranjan Gupta outlined a comprehensive strategy that includes aggressive product launches, prudent financial allocation, and a steadfast focus on growth. With inflationary pressures expected to be transient, the company is poised to navigate challenges and continue its journey as a market leader in the two-wheeler segment.