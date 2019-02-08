Honda CB300R launched in India at Rs 2.41 lakh; check engine, booking, details

Honda launched its CB300R in India as a new entrant to the middleweight, naked sports motorcycle segment. The Honda CB300R, a scaled-down version of Honda CB1000R, has been based on the Neo Sports Cafe. It will be brought into the country in the form of completely knocked down units. Honda said CB300R is the third big bike it will build under Make in India in the country.

With the Honda CB300R, the company is offering a 286cc DOHC 4-valve engine. The liquid-cooled motor can dish out 22.4kW of max power at 8,000rpm and 27.4Nm of max torque at 6,500rpm. The transmission on the CB300R is a six-speed gearbox with multi-plate wet clutch. The power in India-spec CB300R has been somewhat tamed in comparison to the versions being offered in other markets.

Honda claims that the CB300R has the best-in-class torque-to-weight ratio, owing to its lightweight construction and a kerb weight of only 147kg. The naked build keeps the bike well-balanced and easy to handle. Honda CB300R gets 17-inch wheels in both the front and back. The front has a USD telescopic suspension whereas the back features a monoshock suspension.

For stopping power, both front and rear wheels of the Honda CB300R have been equipped with disc brakes. The motorcycle also has 2-channel ABS with IMU. The motorcycle will be available in Candy Chromosphere Red and Matt Axis Gray Metallic colour options.

The Honda CB300R has been priced at Rs 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle can be booked at Honda's exclusive Wing World dealerships across India for Rs 5,000. Deliveries are expected to begin from March 2019 onwards.

The Honda CB300R will take on offering like the KTM Duke 390 and BMW G 310 R, both of which costs more. The motorcycles from the revived Jawa Motorcycles will also be part of the competition.

