Honda Elevate unveiled: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Grand Vitara rival SUV revealed; check features, design

Honda Cars India is gearing up to introduce its latest SUV, the Honda Elevate, in the Indian car market. This new SUV model will be taking on current champions in the segment Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor. Currently, Honda has no SUV offering in the country. The CR-V, Mobilio, and BR-V in India were eventually discontinued.

The car has been revealed for the global market but it will first go on sale in India. The Honda Elevate bookings will open in the month of July 2023.

Design

The Honda Elevate gets a sharp front fascia with a large black radiator grille. It gets LED headlights, integrated LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, black fog lamp housing, and alloy wheels. The SUV gets strong character lines and black cladding to justify the SUV monicker.

Dimensions

The Honda Elevate measures 4,312 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width, and 1,650 mm in height.

Powertrain

The Honda Elevate powered by a 1.5-liter DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, which is shared with the Honda City sedan. This engine generates 121 PS of power and 145.1 Nm of torque. It is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and an advanced CVT option. The possibility of a hybrid variant, similar to the one found in the Honda City, may also be explored in the future.

Features

The Elevate will get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a seven-inch HD color TFT instrument cluster, and wireless smartphone integration technology. It also comes with Honda Connect, for connected features such as geo-fencing and emergency assistance.

Safety

Honda Elevate will incorporate the Honda Sensing technology suite. This suite includes Collision Mitigation Braking, lane-keeping assistance, and other advanced safety technologies. The SUV is equipped with a pedestrian injury mitigation system, reverse parking sensors, and a camera for added safety.

Also read:Honda Cars India hikes prices of Amaze and City

Also read: Hyundai Creta rival Honda Elevate to come without panoramic sunroof