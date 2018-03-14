Honda launches Activa 5G in India at Rs 52,460; here's what's new

The popular scooter, Activa whose revamped avatar was unveiled during the Auto Expo 2018 has been launched by Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India. Activa 5G has been launched at a price of Rs 52,460 for the standard model and Rs 54,325 for the deluxe variant. Bookings for the scooter have started and deliveries are scheduled to start soon.

There have been no major changes in the new avatar, with most of the changes being on the body of the scooter. The Activa 5G is now equipped with new LED headlamps, with integrated daylight running lamps. The deluxe model has been furnished with a digital analogue meter. The front of the Activa 5G has been done up with chrome and a 3D emblem.

The basic styling of the scooter remains the same with the body being fully metal. Two new colours, Dazzle Yellow Metallic and Pearl Spartan Red have been added to its already-existing range of colours.

Activa 5G is also equipped with a service reminder and an ECO mode that allows riders to track fuel efficiency. Riders can now access the under seat storage through the key slot that has been integrated with the scooter's ignition key slot. A double hook that enables riders to carry more luggage on the footboard has also been added.

Activa 5G remains same as the 4G model in terms of its mechanism, keeping the soul of the scooter intact. The new model also uses the same 110 cc, four-stroke engine that pushes our 8bhp of power and 9Nm of torque. It has a top speed of 83 kmph. A CVT gearbox, rear monoshock and a combi-brake system along with that engine ensures that Activa remains on top of customer preference.