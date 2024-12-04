Honda launches new and updated Amaze with ADAS features, starting at ₹7.99 Lakh

Honda has launched the updated version of its Amaze sedan in India, with prices starting at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model boasts improvements in design, features, and safety, including the introduction of Honda’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The updated Amaze is available in three trims: V, VX, and ZX, and comes in six colour options. A Signature Package is also offered, featuring additions like a tyre pressure monitoring system and ventilated seat accessories. The introductory pricing is valid for 45 days.

The exterior design of the Amaze has been significantly revamped, presenting a more dynamic and premium look. It features a larger grille with reduced chrome, sleek LED projector headlights, redesigned fog lights, new 15-inch alloy wheels, and increased ground clearance of 172 mm. The rear end includes a redesigned bumper and tail lights inspired by the larger Honda City sedan.

Inside, the Amaze offers a more upmarket feel with a redesigned dashboard and an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The steering wheel, borrowed from the Honda City, and an updated climate control panel contribute to the sophisticated interior. Rear passengers now have new AC vents with a PM 2.5 air filter, and the cabin's lighter colours create a sense of spaciousness. The boot space remains generous at 416 litres.

The Amaze is equipped with features such as a wireless charging pad, paddle shifters, keyless entry, and remote engine start. Safety has been enhanced with six airbags as standard and the inclusion of the Honda Sensing ADAS suite, offering advanced driver aids like lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control. These features are a first for this segment, making the Amaze appealing to safety-conscious buyers.

The Amaze retains its 1.2-litre petrol engine, delivering 89 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, with transmission options of a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Production of the updated Amaze has commenced, and test drives are available. With its refreshed design, improved features, and advanced safety systems, the new Amaze aims to be a stylish and practical option in the competitive sub-4-metre sedan market.