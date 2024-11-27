Honda unveils Activa E and QC1 scooters in India; see price, availability and features

Honda has officially launched the Activa E, the electric version of its top-selling Activa scooter, along with a new commuter model, the QC1, designed specifically for the Indian market. Both models mark Honda’s leap into the electric two-wheeler segment, with the Activa E featuring Honda Mobile Power Pack e: swappable batteries and the QC1 boasting a fixed battery for short-distance commutes. The scooters are expected to go on sale in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai by spring 2025, with production based in India.

Activa E Features and Specifications

• Powertrain: Powered by two Honda Mobile Power Pack e: swappable batteries, paired with a wheel-side motor offering a rated output of 4.2 kW and a maximum output of 6.0 kW.

• Range: A cruising range of 102 km, optimised for daily urban commutes.

• Driving Modes: Three riding modes—STANDARD, SPORT, and ECON—along with a reverse mode for easy parking.

• Smart Connectivity: Equipped with Honda RoadSync Duo, allowing users to connect smartphones via Bluetooth for calls and navigation.

• Design: Modern aesthetics with LED lighting for the front and rear, emphasising its futuristic appeal.

ACTIVA e:

Honda QC1 Features and Specifications

• Battery and Motor: A 1.5 kWh fixed battery, rechargeable at home, powers an in-wheel motor with a rated output of 1.2 kW and a maximum output of 1.8 kW.

• Display: A 5-inch LCD instrument panel shows speed, battery status, and other essential data.

• Utility: Includes a luggage compartment, inner rack, and USB Type-C charging port for mobile devices.

• Lighting: High-intensity LEDs ensure visibility and safety.

QC1

Battery Sharing Service Expands Across Cities

To support the Activa E, Honda has launched the Honda e:Swap battery-sharing service in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR, with plans to extend to Mumbai in 2025. This service allows riders to quickly swap depleted batteries for fully charged ones, addressing concerns about charging infrastructure and downtime.

Honda has stated that these initiatives are part of a larger effort to adapt to local market characteristics and cater to customer preferences, ensuring sustainable and efficient electric mobility solutions.

Pricing and Availability

• Activa E: Pricing details are expected closer to its official sale date in spring 2025.

• QC1: Positioned as an affordable electric moped, pricing is also anticipated in early 2025.