To edge closer to Hero, Honda launches 160cc X-Blade motorcycle

India's second largest two-wheeler manufacturer Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. on Tuesday announced the price of its new 160 cc sporty motorcycle X-Blade at Rs 78,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Riding on the popularity of its scooters, Honda has been the fastest growing two-wheeler brand in India in the last five years and has been steadily narrowing the gap with market leader and estranged partner, Hero MotoCorp. It is however, not perceived to be as strong in motorcycles, a segment that still accounts for the majority of two wheeler sales in the country and an area which has been a traditional fortress for Hero.

"The aggressive and futuristic new X-Blade has been designed for millennials and Gen-Z. As promised, we have started the dispatches of X-Blade in March 2018," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. "Armed with more style, Honda's tried and tested HET 160cc engine, and superior technology, X-Blade creates a new benchmark with several segment first features in its class and that too at an attractive price of Rs 78,500 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)."

Traditionally a commuter-oriented 100cc market, the Indian motorcycle segment is gradually shifting to higher, more powerful specification mobikes that has led to manufacturers, including Hero, Bajaj, TVS, Yamaha and Honda, launching multiple products with 150cc and upwards specifications. Honda already has three existing bikes in this segment -- CB Hornet, CB Unicorn160, and the 150cc CB Unicorn.

Powering the X-Blade is a 162.71 cc engine that produces 13.93 bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 13.9 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It is fitted with a link type gear shifter for precise and smooth shifts. A wide 130 mm rear tyre and mono-shock rear suspension promises better handling while cornering.

Bookings for the X-Blade can be made at all Honda dealers across the country at Rs 5,000. The X-Blade is available in five colours - Matte Marvel Blue Metallic / Matte Frozen Silver Metallic / Pearl Spartan Red / Pearl Igneous Black and Matte Marshal Green Metallic.