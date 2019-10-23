Honda reveals 4th-gen hatchback Jazz at 2019 Tokyo Motor Show

Japanese automaker Honda has unveiled its all-new Jazz at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. Honda's fourth-gen hatchback Jazz, sold as the Fit in the US and Japan, is coming to India after the Auto Expo 2020. The new Jazz is scheduled to go on sale from early next year.

Talking about design, the fourth-gen Jazz gets a more curved design theme for its exterior, interior and upmarket features. However, the most striking highlight of the new Jazz is its new dual-motor hybrid engine called the e:HEV that debuts with the car.

The new Jazz's front end features larger, less geometric-shaped headlamps with square projectors and LED DRLs. While the Honda's Wing Face grille is still around, the design has been simplified further. Infotainment-wise, the new Jazz gets a new LCD touch screen interface which includes Wi-Fi hotspot, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

The new Honda Jazz comes in five different variants -- Basic, Home, Ness, Luxe and Crosstar. While the Basic is the entry-level model and features a simple design, the Home is available with coordinated colours and materials, which includes natural-looking fabric seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and soft paddings on the instrument panel.

Meanwhile, the Ness ramps up the colour presentation of the car and have water-repellent seats. The most-rugged version of the Jazz, Crosstar comes with increased ride height, exclusive design elements -- unique front grille, wheel-arch cladding and 6-inch aluminium wheels and integrated roof rails. Crosstar's interior gets water-repellent seats as well as soft padding on the instrument panel similar to the Ness.

However, the Luxe variant, as its name suggests, is the most luxurious of all. The exterior comes with platinum chrome-plated elements and 16-inch alloy wheels. The interior fitment of the new Honda Jazz's Luxe variant includes leather seats as standard.

Additionally, Honda has surprisingly bought back the most unique element of the Jazz: Magic Seats. These are the multi-purpose seats which have 18 different configurations to change the car's interior space to completely flat.

No details on powertrains have been revealed so far, but the company states that its new dual-motor i-MMD hybrid powertrain is a key element in Honda's push towards e:HEV.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

