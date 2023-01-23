scorecardresearch
News
Auto
Hyundai Aura 2023 launched in India to take on Maruti Suzuki Dzire; check variants, pricing

Feedback

Hyundai Aura 2023 launched in India to take on Maruti Suzuki Dzire; check variants, pricing

The new Hyundai Aura claims to get some best-in-class features and technologies. The car will get over 30 safety features, and comes standard with four airbags

Hyundai Aura 2023 launched in India Hyundai Aura 2023 launched in India

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) launched the new 2023 Hyundai Aura, a compact sedan that will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Tata Tigor. The car comes with an introductory price of Rs 6,29,600 (ex-showroom). The car has been updated in terms of aesthetics, features and safety.

The new Hyundai Aura claims to get some best-in-class features and technologies. The car will get over 30 safety features, and comes standard with 4-Airbags (driver, passenger & side airbags) with an option for 6 airbags.

The new Hyundai Aura gets black radiator grille, new LED daytime running lamps, and a redesigned front bumper. The interiors have been revised as well with a new seat fabric design, glossy black inserts, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob.

In terms of features, the new Hyundai Aura gets numerous connectivity options. It also comes with new first-in-segment Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline), burglar alarm, and automatic headlamps.

New first-in-segment safety features
•    Side Airbag
•    Curtain Airbag
•    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline)

New safety features
•    Electronic Stability Control(ESC)
•    Vehicle Stability Management(VSM)
•    Hill Start Assist Control(HAC)
•    Automatic Headlamps

Standard Safety Package
•    Front Airbag - Driver & Passenger
•    Side Airbag
•    ABS (Anti-Lock Brake System)
•    EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution)
•    Immobilizer
•    Seatbelt Reminder (Driver + Passenger)
•    Seat belt pretensioners - Driver & Passenger
•    Parking Assist (Reverse Parking Sensor)
•    ESS (Emergency Stop Signal)    
Additional Safety Features (Optional)
•    Curtain Airbag

Colours

The new Hyundai AURA is available with 6 Monotone Colour Options – Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night (New), Teal Blue and Fiery Red. 

Pricing

Variant

E

S

SX

SX(O)

1.2 Petrol MT

₹ 6,29,600

₹ 7,15,000

₹ 7,92,400

₹ 8,57,900

1.2 Petrol AMT

    

[SX+]

₹ 8,72,600

  

1.2 Petrol+CNG MT

  

₹ 8,10,000

₹ 8,87,400

  

 

Also read: Hyundai launches Ioniq 5, check price, features and other details

Published on: Jan 23, 2023, 4:38 PM IST
Posted by: Danny Cyril Dcruze, Jan 23, 2023, 4:32 PM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS