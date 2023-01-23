Hyundai Aura 2023 launched in India to take on Maruti Suzuki Dzire; check variants, pricing

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) launched the new 2023 Hyundai Aura, a compact sedan that will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Tata Tigor. The car comes with an introductory price of Rs 6,29,600 (ex-showroom). The car has been updated in terms of aesthetics, features and safety.

The new Hyundai Aura claims to get some best-in-class features and technologies. The car will get over 30 safety features, and comes standard with 4-Airbags (driver, passenger & side airbags) with an option for 6 airbags.

The new Hyundai Aura gets black radiator grille, new LED daytime running lamps, and a redesigned front bumper. The interiors have been revised as well with a new seat fabric design, glossy black inserts, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob.

In terms of features, the new Hyundai Aura gets numerous connectivity options. It also comes with new first-in-segment Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline), burglar alarm, and automatic headlamps.



New first-in-segment safety features

• Side Airbag

• Curtain Airbag

• Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline)

New safety features

• Electronic Stability Control(ESC)

• Vehicle Stability Management(VSM)

• Hill Start Assist Control(HAC)

• Automatic Headlamps

Standard Safety Package

• Front Airbag - Driver & Passenger

• Side Airbag

• ABS (Anti-Lock Brake System)

• EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution)

• Immobilizer

• Seatbelt Reminder (Driver + Passenger)

• Seat belt pretensioners - Driver & Passenger

• Parking Assist (Reverse Parking Sensor)

• ESS (Emergency Stop Signal)

Additional Safety Features (Optional)

• Curtain Airbag

Colours

The new Hyundai AURA is available with 6 Monotone Colour Options – Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night (New), Teal Blue and Fiery Red.

Pricing

Variant E S SX SX(O) 1.2 Petrol MT ₹ 6,29,600 ₹ 7,15,000 ₹ 7,92,400 ₹ 8,57,900 1.2 Petrol AMT [SX+] ₹ 8,72,600 1.2 Petrol+CNG MT ₹ 8,10,000 ₹ 8,87,400

