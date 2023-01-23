Hyundai Aura 2023 launched in India to take on Maruti Suzuki Dzire; check variants, pricing

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) launched the new 2023 Hyundai Aura, a compact sedan that will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Tata Tigor. The car comes with an introductory price of Rs 6,29,600 (ex-showroom). The car has been updated in terms of aesthetics, features and safety.
The new Hyundai Aura claims to get some best-in-class features and technologies. The car will get over 30 safety features, and comes standard with 4-Airbags (driver, passenger & side airbags) with an option for 6 airbags.
The new Hyundai Aura gets black radiator grille, new LED daytime running lamps, and a redesigned front bumper. The interiors have been revised as well with a new seat fabric design, glossy black inserts, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob.
In terms of features, the new Hyundai Aura gets numerous connectivity options. It also comes with new first-in-segment Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline), burglar alarm, and automatic headlamps.
New first-in-segment safety features
• Side Airbag
• Curtain Airbag
• Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline)
New safety features
• Electronic Stability Control(ESC)
• Vehicle Stability Management(VSM)
• Hill Start Assist Control(HAC)
• Automatic Headlamps
Standard Safety Package
• Front Airbag - Driver & Passenger
• Side Airbag
• ABS (Anti-Lock Brake System)
• EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution)
• Immobilizer
• Seatbelt Reminder (Driver + Passenger)
• Seat belt pretensioners - Driver & Passenger
• Parking Assist (Reverse Parking Sensor)
• ESS (Emergency Stop Signal)
Additional Safety Features (Optional)
• Curtain Airbag
Colours
The new Hyundai AURA is available with 6 Monotone Colour Options – Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night (New), Teal Blue and Fiery Red.
Pricing
|
Variant
|
E
|
S
|
SX
|
SX(O)
|
1.2 Petrol MT
|
₹ 6,29,600
|
₹ 7,15,000
|
₹ 7,92,400
|
₹ 8,57,900
|
1.2 Petrol AMT
|
[SX+]
₹ 8,72,600
|
1.2 Petrol+CNG MT
|
₹ 8,10,000
|
₹ 8,87,400
