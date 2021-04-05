Hyundai crosses sales of 10 lakh 'Made in India' SUVs; Creta top performer

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Monday said it has cumulatively sold over 10 lakh 'Made in India' sport utility vehicles (SUV).

In a release, the company said it sold the 10 lakh SUVs in domestic as well as export markets.

HMIL said its SUV Creta has been a best seller for the company since its launch in 2015, recording cumulative sales of over 5.9 lakh units in the domestic market and over 2.2 lakh units in the export market. Similarly, HMIL has sold over 1.8 lakh units of Venue, introduced in 2019, in the domestic market.

Besides Venue and Creta, the company also has Tucson and Kona Electric in its SUV range, while its 7-seater SUV Alcazar is expected to make global debut soon.

Commenting on crossing sales of 10 lakh 'Made in India' SUVs, Tarun Garg, HMIL's director for sales, marketing and service, said, "With over 1 million cumulative SUV sales in domestic and export markets, we have reiterated the promise of Make-in-India over nearly two and a half decades of our presence in India. This achievement also epitomises our manufacturing excellence and the unconditional admiration for Hyundai brand in India."

The company's journey towards SUV leadership was initiated by brands such as Tucson, Santa Fe and Terracan, he said, adding that HMIL has witnessed exponential growth in the segment with the launch of contemporary brands like Creta and Venue that have quickly gone on to become well established household names.

