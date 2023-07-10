Hyundai Exter SUV launch today LIVE: Check expected price, features, engine details, more

Hyundai is all set to unveil its highly anticipated new car, the Hyundai Exter, at a launch event happening today. This compact SUV promises to be the most affordable SUV from the Korean brand. In terms of the segment it is competing in, the Hyundai Exter will be rivaling the likes of Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The new car will be positioned below the Hyundai Venue.

The Hyundai Exter SUV live event will begin at 12PM on July 10 and users can stream it from the company's official YouTube channel. The event can also be live-streamed from the embed below.

Expected pricing

In terms of pricing, Hyundai will be aggressively taking on its competition, Tata Punch. The Punch is placed in the range of Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Hyundai Exter SUV may also be priced around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry variant.

Expected Features

The new Hyundai Exter will be equipped with a 1.2-litre Kappa engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT option. Additionally, Hyundai is also expected to introduce a CNG variant of the vehicle.

The car will boast a segment-best wheelbase of 2,450 mm and a height of 1,631 mm. The range-topping Hyundai Exter is expected to get an eight-inch infotainment screen, an all-digital driver display, a dashcam, and a voice-enabled sunroof.

In terms of safety, the Exter comes with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, ABS with EBD, and more.

On the exterior, the Exter gets H-shaped LED DRLs, diamond-cut alloy wheels, bold black cladding along the sides, and H-shaped LED taillights connected by a single light bar.

After the discontinuation of Santro, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios was doing most of the lifting in the small hatchback segment. However, the launch of the new Exter is expected to boost sales for the South Korean brand against favourites Maruti Suzuki.

