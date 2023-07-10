Hyundai Exter SUV launched in India at starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh: Check variants, other details

Hyundai India has launched the all-new Exter at a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Exter will be competing with the likes of Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The top-end variant of the new Exter is priced at Rs 9.32 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Exter has been offered with an 8-inch touchscreen, 4.2-inch digital cluster and 60 connected features. The car also offers a sunroof.
Hyundai Exter Variant | Price (ex-showroom)
Hyundai Exter EX: Rs 5,99,900
Hyundai Exter S: Rs 7,26,990
Hyundai Exter SX: Rs 7,99,990
Hyundai Exter SX (o): Rs 8,63,990
Hyundai Exter SX (O) Connect: Rs 9,31,990
Hyundai Exter Smart Auto: Rs 7,96,980 (starting price)
Hyundai Exter CNG variant: Rs 8,23,990 (starting price)
Features of the All-New Hyundai Exter:
Variants and Engine Specs:
Available in five trim options: EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect.
Three powertrain options: 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine with manual transmission or Smart Auto AMT, and a bi-fuel Kappa petrol engine with CNG option.
Engine and Transmission options: The Hyundai Exter SUV is powered by a 1197cc 4-cylinder engine mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox, or a smart auto AMT system for petrol.
Connected Features
Comfort and Convenience Features
Safety Features
Dimensions and Ground Clearance
