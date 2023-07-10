Hyundai Exter SUV launched in India at starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh: Check variants, other details

Hyundai India has launched the all-new Exter at a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Exter will be competing with the likes of Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The top-end variant of the new Exter is priced at Rs 9.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Exter has been offered with an 8-inch touchscreen, 4.2-inch digital cluster and 60 connected features. The car also offers a sunroof.

Hyundai Exter Variant | Price (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Exter EX: Rs 5,99,900

Hyundai Exter S: Rs 7,26,990

Hyundai Exter SX: Rs 7,99,990

Hyundai Exter SX (o): Rs 8,63,990

Hyundai Exter SX (O) Connect: Rs 9,31,990

Hyundai Exter Smart Auto: Rs 7,96,980 (starting price)

Hyundai Exter CNG variant: Rs 8,23,990 (starting price)

Features of the All-New Hyundai Exter:

Variants and Engine Specs:

Available in five trim options: EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect.

Three powertrain options: 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine with manual transmission or Smart Auto AMT, and a bi-fuel Kappa petrol engine with CNG option.

Engine and Transmission options: The Hyundai Exter SUV is powered by a 1197cc 4-cylinder engine mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox, or a smart auto AMT system for petrol.

Connected Features

Equipped with a connected type 20.32 cm (8″) HD touchscreen.

Advanced digital cluster with a 10.67 cm (4.2″) color TFT MID.

Hyundai Bluelink provides over 60 connected features, making it the most connected SUV in its segment.

Built-in navigation and smartphone connectivity through Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Drive-related information displayed on the digital cluster.

Infotainment system and map updates available through OTA, ensuring up-to-date software and maps.

Voice commands with understanding of Hinglish voice commands.

Home to Car (H2C) Alexa in Hindi and English, providing voice assistance

Comfort and Convenience Features

Voice-enabled Smart Electric Sunroof, a first in its segment, controlled by voice commands.

Dashcam with dual cameras for added convenience and safety.

Best-in-segment wheelbase of 2,450 mm and height of 1,631 mm.

Sporty semi-leatherette upholstery with 'EXTER' branding

Boot with a capacity of 391 litres

Safety Features

6 airbags standard in all variants.

26 safety features across all variants, including ESC, VSM, HAC, and more.

Additional advanced safety features like headlamp escort function, automatic headlamps, ISOFIX child seat anchors, rear defogger, and rear parking camera.

Dimensions and Ground Clearance

Length: 3,815 mm; Width: 1,710 mm; Height: 1,631 mm (with roof rails).

Wheelbase: 2,450 mm.

Ground clearance: 185 mm.

Petrol variant fuel capacity: 37 litres.

CNG variant fuel capacity: Equivalent to petrol plus CNG in the capacity of 60 litres of water.

