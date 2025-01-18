Hyundai Motor, TVS to explore partnership for last-mile mobility solutions in India

Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai Motor) unveiled concept models for advanced electric three-wheeler and a micro four-wheeler at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on January 18. Additionally, the company has plans to collaborate with TVS Motor Company Ltd (TVS Motor) to explore opportunities in contributing to India’s last-mile mobility sector.

The concept models showcase Hyundai Motor’s focus on mobility solutions that incorporate convenience, sustainability and adaptability while addressing India’s rapidly changing transportation needs. Although no formal agreements have been made, Hyundai Motor is considering providing design, engineering, and technology expertise, while TVS Motor would handle the manufacturing and marketing aspects of the vehicles.

“Hyundai Motor is a customer-focused brand, and our top priority in India is to care for people. This commitment drives us to develop micro-mobility solutions tailored to India’s unique environment, including reimagining the iconic three-wheeler to improve mobility experiences with thoughtful design,” said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design. “By partnering with TVS Motor, we aim to locally manufacture the three-wheeler and explore global opportunities for the four-wheeler, combining intuitive functionality with India’s spirit of innovation.”

These concepts are designed to meet the country's demand for sustainable mobility, the vehicles are also suited to the evolving infrastructure and urban landscape.

“TVS is excited to explore a partnership with Hyundai Motor to shape the future of urban mobility,” said Sharad Mishra, President of Group Strategy at TVS Motor Company. “By combining Hyundai’s global expertise with our local understanding of mobility solutions, we aim to create next-generation micro-mobility vehicles that redefine last-mile connectivity. This potential collaboration underscores our shared commitment to innovation and sustainability. Together, we are confident that we can deliver impactful solutions that set new benchmarks for design, engineering, technology, and quality.”

Regarding the concept vehicles, Hyundai Motor is examining their feasibility and potential integration into India’s traffic ecosystem. Depending on these findings, Hyundai Motor and TVS may proceed with the rollout of the project. The three-wheeler concept is expected to be produced in collaboration with TVS, while the development of the four-wheeler is still under review, with a focus on its global appeal.

The electric three-wheeler concept is designed for manoeuvrability, making it ideal for navigating narrow streets. The vehicle’s height is adjustable, allowing it to be raised to traverse waterlogged streets during India’s monsoon season.

Hyundai Motor remains committed to transforming last-mile connectivity in India, showcasing its technological innovation through these concept vehicles. These efforts are aimed at providing sustainable mobility solutions that align with India’s evolving infrastructure and growing need for environmentally-friendly transportation options.