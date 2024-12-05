Hyundai announces price hike across models starting January 2025. Here are the details

Hyundai Motor has confirmed a price increase across its entire model range, effective January 1, 2025. The carmaker attributes the hike to rising input costs, unfavorable exchange rates, and higher logistics expenses, according to an official release.

Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), explained the move, stating, “Our endeavor is always to absorb rising costs to the extent possible, ensuring minimal impact on our customers. However, with sustained increases in input costs, it has become imperative to pass on part of the escalation through a minor price adjustment.”

The hike will see prices increase by up to ₹25,000 across all models manufactured in 2025. Hyundai emphasized that the adjustment is necessary to manage escalating production expenses while maintaining quality and service standards for its customers.

This change follows a trend in the auto industry, where manufacturers are grappling with global cost pressures, including fluctuating raw material prices and higher transportation costs. Hyundai’s announcement signals that 2025 might bring further challenges for the sector and its consumers.

The revised pricing will apply to all MY25 models, with customers urged to finalize purchases before the new rates take effect in the new year.