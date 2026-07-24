India’s first flex-fuel scooter launched; Honda rolls out 10-model blitz

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday unveiled a portfolio of 10 India-made motorcycles and scooters, comprising seven new models and three refreshed models, as it expands its presence across internal combustion engine (ICE), electric and flex-fuel segments.

The new line-up includes the ADV 160 adventure scooter, CB500 roadster, Rebel 300 and Rebel 500 cruisers, XR300L and XR300 Rally adventure motorcycles, and the QC3 electric scooter. The company also introduced new colour options for the CB350, CB350RS and CB350C.

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The company said the new models will be introduced in phases, with launch timelines and prices to be announced closer to their respective launches.

Among the highlights, the ADV 160 is positioned as India's first scooter compatible with E85 flex fuel. It is powered by a 160cc liquid-cooled engine and comes with an 8.1-litre fuel tank and 27 litres of under-seat storage.

Honda also expanded its electric scooter portfolio with the QC3, which features a 3 kWh battery, an IDC-certified range of 151 km, 32 litres of under-seat storage and a 5-inch TFT display with connected features. The company said the battery can be charged to 80% in 2 hours and 40 minutes.

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The Rebel 300 and Rebel 500 cruisers, along with select other models, will be offered with Honda's E-Clutch technology, which automates clutch operation to make riding easier in stop-and-go traffic.

HMSI said the expanded portfolio reflects its localisation strategy, with the products being developed and manufactured in India while strengthening the country's role as a manufacturing and export hub within Honda's global operations.