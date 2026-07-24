'Fight must go on': Despite high fever, Cockroach Janta Party's Abhijeet Dipke returns to Jantar Mantar protest

Despite spending the night undergoing intravenous (IV) treatment, injections and blood tests, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke returned to Delhi's Jantar Mantar, restating that the students' protest will continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

Dipke, who has been leading the CJP-led agitation over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and examination reforms, shared an update about his health on social media before heading back to the protest site.

Advertisement

READ THIS: Cockroach Janta Party-Centre talks today: Agenda, venue, metro routes affected and more

"A night full of IVs, injections, and blood tests. Still physically weak due to fever, but the fight must go on," Dipke wrote on X. Reaffirming the movement's primary demand, he added:"Our peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns."

Heading back to Jantar Mantar after a night full of IVs, injections, and blood tests.



Physically I’m still feeling weak due to fever, but the fight must go on.



Our peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 24, 2026

Dipke developed a high fever and underwent overnight medical treatment, including IV drips, injections and diagnostic tests. Despite doctors advising rest, he returned to the protest venue, saying the justice movement could not be paused because of his health.

Advertisement

The protest, spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has emerged as one of the largest youth-led demonstrations in recent years. Protesters are demanding accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak, reforms in the examination system and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Reuters described Dipke as the face of India's first major Gen Z protest movement, which has gained nationwide traction through social media and peaceful demonstrations.

Dipke's return comes a day after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike following discussions with the Centre. However, the CJP has clarified that Wangchuk's decision to end his fast does not mark the end of the agitation. Speaking on Friday, Dipke said the movement would continue peacefully until its central demand is met.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: No cases against protesters, NEET discussion in Parliament: Sonam Wangchuk's video message after breaking fast

"The peaceful protest will continue till Pradhan resigns," he said, while urging supporters to maintain non-violent demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.

Meanwhile, fresh talks between the Centre and CJP representatives are expected to take place at the Constitution Club later on Friday. The discussions follow days of protests, clashes near Parliament and growing public attention surrounding the movement.