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IT stocks Persistent Systems, Wipro to turn ex-dividend next week; today last day to buy

IT stocks Persistent Systems, Wipro to turn ex-dividend next week; today last day to buy

As per Sebi's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must purchase shares at least one trading day before the record date so that the shares are credited to their demat accounts in time.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jul 24, 2026 11:49 AM IST
IT stocks Persistent Systems, Wipro to turn ex-dividend next week; today last day to buyPersistent Systems has announced a final dividend of Rs 18 per equity share (face value Rs 5) for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

Shares of Persistent Systems Ltd and Wipro Ltd are scheduled to trade ex-dividend next week, with both IT companies fixing July 27, 2026 (Monday), as the record date for their respective dividend payouts. Under the current settlement rules, Friday is apparently the last trading day for investors to buy these stocks to become eligible for the dividends.

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As per Sebi's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must purchase shares at least one trading day before the record date so that the shares are credited to their demat accounts in time. Accordingly, investors who buy the shares on Friday are expected to be eligible for the corporate action, subject to meeting the settlement requirements.

Persistent Systems dividend

Persistent Systems has announced a final dividend of Rs 18 per equity share (face value Rs 5) for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

"We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held in April 2026, has recommended the Final Dividend of Rs 18 (Rupees Eighteen) per Equity Share of Rs 5 (Five) each for the Financial Year 2025-26 subject to the approval by Members in the 36th Annual General Meeting (36th AGM) of the Company to be held on Monday, August 3, 2026," the company said in its filing.

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Persistent Systems added that, if approved by shareholders at the AGM, the final dividend will be paid within 30 days of its declaration.

Wipro dividend

Wipro has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value Rs 2.

"The Board of Directors (Board) of Wipro Ltd (Company), at their meeting held over July 15-16, 2026, considered and approved payment of interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of par value Rs 2 each to the Members of the Company as on July 27, 2026, being the Record Date," the IT major said.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company said the interim dividend will be paid on or before August 14, 2026.

Apart from Persistent Systems and Wipro, shares of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd, Birla Cable Ltd, Crisil Ltd, Deepak Nitrite Ltd, DLF Ltd, Everest Industries Ltd, KCP Ltd, Tata Capital Ltd, Universal Cables Ltd and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd are also scheduled to trade ex-dividend on July 27, 2026.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Jul 24, 2026 11:49 AM IST
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