Locked out of your Google Account? New selfie video sign-in makes recovery easier

Google has rolled out a new account recovery feature called the “Selfie Video” method, allowing users to help regain access to their Google Account if they forget their password or can't complete other verification methods. With this feature, you simply need to record a short selfie video to prove your identity, eliminating the hassle of password- or security questions-based sign-ins.

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How selfie video sign-in works

According to a Google blog post, Google's Selfie Video Sign-In offers an alternate way to access your Google Account when you are locked out, forget your password, or even when you lose access to your usual trusted devices or phone numbers. Google says the video will remain encrypted, and the selfie video will only be used to verify the user's identity during sign-in or account recovery.

To set up the selfie video sign-in, follow the steps below:

Step 1: Go to Google Account settings under Security & Sign-in and choose the Selfie Video option.

Step 2: Look into your device's camera and follow on-screen instructions to perform simple, guided head movements

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Step 3: The feature will ask users for multi-angle registration; capturing multiple angles creates a baseline 3D representation of your facial features.

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Sign-in & verification process

Step 4: While signing in, select the option to sign in using a selfie video.

Step 5: The system prompts you to record a short new video while following real-time instructions to perform specific movements on screen.

Step 6: Google’s authentication models compare the key geometric features of the new video against the stored reference video.

Step 7: If the features match and the movement checks pass, Google verifies your identity and grants access to your account.

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Google also said, “It is recorded and securely stored with your consent, and you can delete it at any time in your Google Account.”