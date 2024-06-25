scorecardresearch
Business Today
Jawa Yezdi expands Jawa 350 range with new alloy variants and colours starting at Rs 1.99 lakh

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has expanded its popular Jawa 350 range to include new alloy variants and four new colours. Starting at Rs 1.99 lakh, the updated lineup offers both tubeless alloy wheel and spoke wheel options.

Jawa 350 Jawa 350

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has announced the expansion of its Jawa 350 range. Starting at Rs 1.99 lakh, the updated lineup now features alloy variants and comes in four new colours. The Jawa 350 range now offers both tubeless alloy wheel and spoke wheel variants.

Riders can choose between the classic aesthetics of spoke wheels and the modern look of alloy wheels. The new colour options include Obsidian Black, Grey, and Deep Forest for the standard models. The Chrome series has added a new White colour, joining the existing Maroon, Black, and Mystique Orange. The Jawa 350 is known for its performance and styling.

It features a longer wheelbase and 178mm ground clearance, delivering a strong presence and a classic riding experience. The company claims the 334cc liquid-cooled engine and six-speed gearbox provide better acceleration and torque, making it suitable for both city and highway riding.

For safety, the bike gets braking with dual-channel ABS. The bike also gets Assist and Slip (A&S) clutch technology.

Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, “Jawa 350 is our homage to the revolutionary design of the Type 353 and 354 models that were iconic in their time. With its timeless design and modern engineering, the Jawa 350 continues to set new benchmarks in the motorcycle industry. At Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, our endeavor is to prioritize customer satisfaction and to cater to different preferences of customers, we are glad to present the Jawa 350 range with both alloy and spoke variants.”

Pricing

Variant Price (Ex-showroom Delhi)
Standard Colors: Obsidian Black, Grey, Deep Forest  
Spoke Wheel Rs 1,98,950
Alloy Wheel Rs 2,08,950
Chrome Colors: Maroon, Black, White, Mystique Orange  
Spoke Wheel Rs 2,14,950
Alloy Wheel Rs 2,23,950

Published on: Jun 25, 2024, 6:54 PM IST
