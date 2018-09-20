Jeep Compass Limited Plus launched in India at Rs 21.07 lakh

Jeep Compass Limited Edition has been launched in India in a price range of Rs 21.07 lakh to Rs 22.85 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). The pre-orders for this variant of Jeep Compass have been going on for a few days now, and the deliveries are expected to begin in early October. The Jeep Compass Limited Plus will be company's flagship offering in India till the Compass Trailhawk is introduced in the markets here.

The Jeep Compass Limited Plus has been placed at the top of the Compass line-up in India and comes with a few more bells and whistles than what is available with the existing Compass portfolio. The first in the list of additions made to the Compass Limited Plus is the two-pane panoramic sunroof. The SUV stands on new 18-inch alloy wheels with black and polished aluminium finish.

Another major change has been made with the interiors of Jeep Compass Limited Plus, which has been equipped with an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other variants of Jeep Compass usually feature a 7-inch or smaller infotainment systems. The driver and front seats are electrically adjustable chairs, and have been covered in tan leather upholstery along with the rear seats.

On the security front, the Jeep Compass Limited Plus gets six-airbags - dual front, front side and full-length side curtain - instead of just the standard dual airbags provided with lower trims of the Compass portfolio. The new variant of Jeep Compass also gets automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

Mechanically speaking, the Jeep Compass Limited Plus remains similar to the other offering under the line-up. It comes with one petrol engine and one diesel engine option. The petrol motor is a 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine churning out 160hp power at 3,750 rpm and 250Nm torque at 1,750 rpm. It comes coupled with a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission with front wheel drive.

The diesel engine is a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit, which can do 171hp power at 3,750 rpm and 350Nm at 1,750 rpm, along with a six-speed manual gearbox and Jeep's four-wheel drive system.

The petrol trim of Jeep Compass Limited Plus has been priced at Rs 21.41 lakh, whereas the diesel trim costs Rs 21.07 lakh. The diesel variant with four-wheel drive has been priced at Rs 22.85 lakh.