June passenger vehicle sales grew 3%, two-wheelers 21.3%: SIAM

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in its latest report on auto sales in the month of June, said passenger vehicle sales were up 3 per cent as compared to the previous month. It said that 3,37,757 units of passenger vehicles were sold in the month of June, while 59,544 units of three-wheelers and 16,14,154 units of two-wheelers were sold in the same period, registering a growth of 12.3 per cent and 21.3 per cent respectively.

Related Articles

When it comes to total production of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers, and quadricycle in June, the figure amounted to 23,36,255 units.

When it comes to the April-June quarter, 10,26,006 units of passenger vehicles, 2,24,209 units of commercial vehicles, 1,65,081 units of three-wheelers, and 49,85,631 units of two-wheelers were sold. As many as 75,48,668 units of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycles were sold in the April-June quarter.

Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM said, “All segments viz., passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, three-wheeler and two-wheelers posted growth in Q1 of 2024-25 over the Q1 of last year. While passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles have witnessed moderate growth, two-wheelers and three-wheelers have posted very handsome growth in double digits. Within two-wheelers, scooters have posted even higher growth based on some green shoots of recovery in entry level two-wheelers. With a positive outlook on monsoon and the coming festive season, the automotive sector is poised to perform better in the balance part of the year.”

SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said sales of passenger vehicles in Q1 was the highest ever of Q1 and also crossed the 1 million units mark in Q1 for the first time, with a growth of 3 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Sales of three-wheelers grew 14.2 per cent in April-June quarter on year, two-wheeler sales grew 20.4 per cent, while commercial vehicle sales grew 3.5 per cent. The overall growth of auto sales in the April-June quarter jumped 16.4 per cent, said SIAM.

