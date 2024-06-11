Passenger vehicle sales up 4%, two-wheelers 10% on-year in May: SIAM

Passenger vehicle sales were up 4 per cent to 3,47,492 units in the month of May as against the year-ago period, according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

SIAM stated that 55,763 units of three-wheelers were sold in May, while the number was 16,20,084 units for two-wheelers. Three-wheeler sales in May were 14.7 per cent higher than the previous year’s 48,610 units in the same period. Two-wheeler sales were also up 10.1 per cent in May from 14,71,550 in the previous year.

Related Articles

Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM said, “All the segments viz. passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers have posted growth in May 2024, compared to May 2023. Passenger vehicles have only witnessed a moderate growth, primarily owing to a high base effect of the previous year.”

Aggarwal said that with expectations of above-normal monsoon and continued emphasis on economic development by the new government, the auto industry is optimistic of steady growth in 2024-25 as well.

Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, “Sales of passenger vehicles of May 2024 has been the highest ever in May again, although returning a moderate growth of 3.9 per cent, compared to May 2023.”

As per SIAM data, the total production of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers, and quadricycle in May 2024 was 24,55,637 units.

Meanwhile, according to FADA, domestic passenger vehicle retail sales dipped 1 per cent year-on-year in May. FADA said that the blistering summer heat and elections impacted demand. Two-wheeler sales rose 2 per cent to 15,34,856 units, and three-wheeler sales rose 20 per cent year-on-year to 98,265 units in May. Commercial vehicle sales witnessed an increase of 4 per cent at 83,059 as compared to 79,807 units the previous year, said FADA.