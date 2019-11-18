'Just isn't our style': Anand Mahindra gets Perak clip taking dig at Royal Enfield removed

A video explaining the origins behind the name Perak, the latest offering from Jawa Motorcycles, was removed from the Twitter handle of Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra as it contained a subtle barb at one of the competitors. The clip was redone and posted afresh by Mahindra on Monday, who said taking potshots at competition is "just isn't our style".

"Why the name Perak? Because the greatest products have great stories embedded in them. This clip's a new edit. The old one had a (not so) subtle reference to a competitor. Put it down to our team's over-enthusiasm. Now deleted. Just isn't our style. We race against ourselves," Anand Mahindra wrote in the latest post on Jawa Perak.

The video tells the story of Perak, a mysterious figure seen helping locals around the city of Germany-occupied Prague during the World War II. The motorycle has been named Perak to commemorate the hero whose identity remains unknown to this day. The earlier video on Jawa Perak had the narrator say "A BULLET (ahem) was a trivial thing to PERAK", a subtle dig at rival Royal Enfield and its popular offering Bullet.

Design wise, Jawa Perak does not have a direct competitor in India as it is the first-ever factory-made bobber motorcycle in the country. It is the third offering from Jawa Motorcycles after its revival. Although it was unveiled one year ago with the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two, the Jawa Perak was officially launched on November 15 this year. It also is the first BS-VI compliant motorcycle from Jawa.

Jawa Perak price, specifications

The introductory price for Jawa Perak is Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Bookings will begin on Jawa Motorcycles website from January 1 next year. Deliveries, however, will only begin on April 2, 2020.

The Jawa Perak comes with a BS-VI compliant 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine, capable of producing 30hp of power and 31Nm of torque. It also happens to be more powerful than the motor on Jawa and Jawa Forty two, courtesy a larger bore. The engine is paired to a 6-speed transmission.

Style-wise, Perak is a bobber through and through. The motorcycle features a low and long stance with a tweaked chassis and swingarm. Keeping with the bobber aesthetics, the Jawa Perak has a floating single seat with the round break light under it. Moreover, the Perak features bar-end mirrors, chopped fenders, chopped exhaust pipe and a triangular tool box.

The front of Perak gets telescopic front forks for suspension, whereas the rear has a monoshock suspension and both wheels get a single disc brake. Jawa Perak also gets dual-channel ABS for safe riding.

