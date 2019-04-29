Kawasaki unveils 2020 Ninja ZX-10R with more power; bookings, price, features

Kawasaki unveiled the 2020 iteration of the Ninja ZX-10R with added mechanical updates and features from the Ninja ZX-10RR. The superbike can be booked between April 26 and May 30, 2019, with a token amount of Rs 1.5 lakh. The new Ninja ZX-10R, in India, will get a single seat layout and will be available in limited numbers. The delivery of the motorcycle is expected to start by mid-June 2019.

The next-gen Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R receives quite a few updates over its predecessors. The 2020 Ninja ZX-10R's 998cc inline-four cylinder engine now delivers 114.9Nm of torque and 203PS of power, which is 1.4Nm and 3PS more than the previous model. Additionally, its power output can go up to 213PS with the ram-air assist feature.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R already has safety features like sport-traction control, launch control mode, cornering management function, 3-mode power selection, engine brake control, electronic throttle valves, aluminium swingarm, aluminium twin-spar frame, ABS, Showa balance free front fork, Brembo high performance brake system, Ohlins electronic steering damper and balance free rear cushion.

The prices of the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R have not been revealed yet but it's expected to be nearly Rs 1 lakh more than the previous model, which was priced Rs 14.3 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). The ZX-10R will compete against the BMW S 1000 RR, sold at Rs 18.05 lakh, the Suzuki GSX-R1000R, priced at Rs 19.81 lakh, Ducati V4, priced at Rs 22.70 lakh, and the Yamaha YZF-R1, priced at Rs 20.39 lakh.

The new Ninja ZX-10R will be made available in KRT edition and its specifications and price will be announced in due course of time.

In July 2017, India Kawasaki Motors opened its manufacturing plant in Pune, Maharashtra. This production facility assembles Ninja ZX-6R, Ninja 300, Ninja 400, Ninja 650, Ninja 1000, Z650, Versys-X 300, Versys 650, Versys 1000 and Vulcan S.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

