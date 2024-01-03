Kia India appoints Gwanggu Lee as new Managing Director and CEO

Kia India, a leading car manufacturer in India, has announced the appointment of Gwanggu Lee as its new Managing Director and CEO, effective immediately. He succeeds Kook Hyun Shim and Tae Jin Park, becoming the 3rd Managing Director and CEO of the company.

Tae Jin Park, the former MD & CEO, is set to retire after a commendable 36-year tenure with Kia Corporation, including 4 years with Kia India. Mr. Gwanggu Lee brings over 30 years of experience in the automotive industry, having held leadership roles in various global markets, including the US, Canada, Italy, Mexico, Central and South America, and Germany.

His most recent role was as President at Kia Mexico, where he contributed significantly to the company's growth and establishment as a production and export hub. In his statement, Lee expressed his excitement and vision for his new role, highlighting his commitment to fostering sustainable business growth and providing value to customers, partners, and employees. With his vast industry experience and familiarity with Brand Kia, Lee is expected to further strengthen the company's strong position in the Indian market.

Gwanggu Lee, MD, and CEO – Kia India, said, “I am very excited to assume this responsibility as Kia India has become one of the most loved and trusted brands in just 4 years. With two segment-breaking updates – the new Seltos & the new Sonet and a host of more innovative products on the way, Kia India is surely on the right path to sustainable business growth. It's a privilege to lead a team that has set industry benchmarks, and I shall be contributing towards achieving many more as one team. My vision is to unlock the next phase of growth through inspiring Kia brand experiences thereby creating more value and long-lasting impact for our customers, partners, and employees alike.”

