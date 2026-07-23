Kia India launches Syros EV at ₹13.49 lakh. Here's a look key specs, features & more

South Korean automaker Kia on July 23 launched the Syros EV, its second made-in-India mass-market electric vehicle, with prices starting at ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 42-kWh variant and ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 51.4-kWh Extended Range version. The electric SUV will go on sale across Kia dealerships nationwide from July 30, 2026.

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The Syros EV is offered with two battery pack options: a 42-kWh variant delivering an ARAI-certified range of 443 km (MIDC Full) and a 51.4-kWh battery offering 526 km (MIDC Full). Kia claims the Extended Range variant is the first vehicle in its segment to cross the 500 km range mark.

Powering the Syros EV is an electric motor producing 171 PS, enabling the SUV to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 8.1 seconds. It also supports 100 kW DC fast charging, allowing the battery to be charged from 10% to 80% in 39 minutes under compatible charging conditions.

To make EV ownership more accessible, Kia has introduced a range of ownership benefits, including an Assured Buyback programme that guarantees up to 80% resale value after three years, which the company claims is the highest assured buyback offer in India.

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Buyers can also opt for Kia's Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) financing model, under which the vehicle can be purchased from ₹7.99 lakh, while the battery is financed separately at a usage cost of ₹3.3 per kilometre. The Syros EV is also backed by a 15-year, unlimited-kilometre high-voltage battery warranty.

"Beyond an attractive price point, we've built one of the industry's most confident ownership propositions with an Assured Buyback programme offering up to 80% resale value, alongside BaaS and a lifetime battery warranty, addressing the key concerns that continue to influence EV adoption," said Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and CEO of Kia India.

Supporting the ownership experience is Kia's K-Charge ecosystem, which integrates more than 20,300 charging points across 23 charge point operators. The network is complemented by 129 Kia dealerships equipped with DC fast chargers and 275 EV-ready workshops across the country.

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On the feature front, the Syros EV comes equipped with a 30-inch Trinity Panoramic Display integrating the digital instrument cluster, infotainment touchscreen and climate controls.

Other highlights include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a Harman Kardon premium audio system, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with 16 autonomous driving assistance features. Safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability control, and a range of standard driver assistance technologies.