Couple paid ₹1.2 lakh for a Lakshadweep trip, then ₹21,500 extra : What happened next sent them to consumer court

A Mohali-based travel company has been directed to refund ₹1.2 lakh and pay ₹10,000 as compensation to a couple after it allegedly failed to provide the accommodation promised during their Lakshadweep vacation, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The Patiala District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission found that the company had assured the couple a stay at a four-star property on Agatti Island but instead accommodated them in what was described as a "substandard" homestay.

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In its June 30 order, the commission said the company had failed to honour the terms of the agreement.

“The services provided by the OP to the complainant during their first tour to Agatti were not as per the terms and conditions of the agreement as a home stay was provided to the complainants instead of stay in a four star hotel as per the terms and conditions of the agreement,” the order read.

Vacation package at the centre of dispute

According to the complaint, the couple had purchased a holiday membership from the travel company for ₹1.2 lakh. Under the agreement, they were entitled to holiday stays for five nights and six days every year for five years.

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The couple later booked an Agatti Island tour package for May 8-11, 2024. They alleged that the company had initially promised accommodation at a deluxe beach resort. However, just before the trip, the company allegedly demanded an additional ₹21,500, which the couple said they paid under compelling circumstances.

When they reached Agatti Island, they found that they had been accommodated in a homestay instead of the promised resort.

The complainants also told the commission that they repeatedly contacted the company during the trip but received no assistance. After returning, they sent a legal notice seeking a refund, but the company allegedly did not respond.

Company did not contest allegations

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The consumer commission noted that the travel company refused to accept notice of the complaint, following which the matter proceeded ex parte.

The commission observed that the complainants had paid ₹1.2 lakh under the holiday membership plan and that the services ultimately provided were not in line with the agreement.

It also pointed out that the company did not appear before the commission to challenge the allegations.

“The OP did not appear to rebut the contentions of the complainant despite receipt of notice and chose to remain exparte. As such, we deem it fit to allow the complaint,” it said.

Refund and compensation ordered

Allowing the complaint partly, the commission directed the company to refund the entire ₹1.2 lakh paid by the couple. It also ordered the firm to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for the inconvenience caused.

The company has been asked to comply with the order within 45 days.

What the ruling means for travellers

The order reinforces that travel companies cannot unilaterally replace promised services with inferior alternatives. If a customer books a package based on specific commitments—such as accommodation in a particular category of hotel—failing to provide those services can amount to deficiency in service and attract liability for refund and compensation under consumer protection laws.

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Consumers facing similar issues can approach their state consumer helplines or contact the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.