Kia India unveils Carens Clavis in India

South Korean automobile manufacturer Kia India has launched Carens Clavis, a premium version of its most popular MPV (multi-purpose utility vehicle) model, Carens. The company will likely announce the price of Clavis in June this year. With this, Kia will have eight models in its portfolio, including three SUVs, and two electric vehicles.

While the company has not disclosed the pricing right now, it has said that Clavis will be a more premium product compared to Carens. Hardeep Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia India, said in a media briefing that the company’s aim with Clavis was to bridge the gap between SUV and MPV. “As a combination, we have tried to bring in everything, probably which we had in Seltos but were missing in Carens. We have tried to bring everything into this car. Now it has a much bolder design. It has unbeatable technology,” says Brar.

The bookings of Clavis will start on May 9 for Rs 25,000. “The unveiling of the Carens Clavis represents a key milestone in our journey, embodying our commitment to a progressive, premium, and purpose-led approach. We recognize the evolving needs of our customers, and with the Carens Clavis, we’re offering more than just a vehicle; it’s a thoughtfully crafted experience that enhances everyday mobility. As we continue to push boundaries, we remain focused on delivering smart, design-led solutions that empower families and inspire confidence on every drive," says Gwanggu Lee, MD and CEO of Kia India.

Kia India, which entered the Indian market in 2019, currently has a 6.18% market share in the domestic automobile segment. The company plans to introduce three more EV models in its portfolio.