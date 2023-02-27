Kia Seltos' 2023 facelift: Key things you need to know about colour, safety features and more

HIGHLIGHTS

2023 Kia Seltos will have a new engine

Kia is planning to enhance the safety features of 2023 Seltos facelift

The 2023 Seltos will be available in new colours — Valais Green, Pluton Blue and Fusion Black

The much-anticipated 2023 Kia Seltos facelift is set to launch later this year with updated engine, features and design.

The company has given a sneak peek about the new feature of Seltos where it has mentioned that the facelifted Seltos will be equipped with 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine with the new 1.5-litre motor and it will churn out an output of 158bhp and 253Nm of torque.

The 2023 Seltos will have both 6-speed manual and CVT automatic gearboxes and it will also have a 113bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine with a torque of 250Nm. Besides that, it will have a 6-speed torque converter automatic and a 6-speed manual.

When it comes to safety features, Kia is planning to upgrade from the previous version by introducing Advance Driver Assistance System (ADAS) which will feature Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist and Intelligent Speed Limit Warning.

ADAS will also have Driver Attention Warning, High Beam Assist, Lane Following Assist, Rear View Monitor, Safe Exit Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist and much more.

In terms of design, 2023 Seltos will be equipped with a new all-digital 10.25-inch console with a rotary gear shift. It is also said to have cruise control based on a navigation system.

Other design upgrades include the new tiger nose grille, pointed LED split headlight cluster. The car will also come with new alloy wheels. The 2023 Seltos will be available in new colours — Valais Green, Pluton Blue and Fusion Black.

